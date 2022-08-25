Metro is stuck in a FEMA appeals process for $7.2 million in police overtime accrued in the six months following the March 2020 tornado. Officers have long been paid, leaving Metro Finance to negotiate with the notoriously bureaucratic federal agency. Earlier this year, the city sued FEMA for denied reimbursements related to the 2010 floods.
FEMA has declared five disasters in Davidson County in the past three years: the tornado in March 2020, a derecho in May 2020, flooding in March 2021, the 2021 Christmas Day bombing and the ongoing COVID pandemic. Parallel to the disaster recovery process for affected individuals, Metro has the option to claim disaster-related reimbursements from FEMA.
At various points in the process, Mayor John Cooper has enlisted the help of his brother, outgoing U.S. Rep. Jim Cooper, as well as Texas-based lobbying firm Hance Scarborough, according to documents obtained by the Scene. Similar to FEMA appeals in 2010, the finance department is working with outside consultants to help guide Metro's communications with FEMA. The city has not received a ruling from FEMA about its appeal since Deputy Finance Director Mary Jo Wiggins submitted additional police overtime documentation in late February.
Police racked up more than 190,000 overtime and equipment hours, totaling $13.1 million in expenses that, Metro claims, resulted directly from tornado damage. Documentation that accompanies Metro’s appeal argues that officers’ post-tornado activities like traffic control, search and rescue, and distributing food and water should qualify for reimbursement; MNPD activity descriptions include “blue light patrol to prevent access or looting in damaged areas,” “debris management,” "roving patrol of tornado damage areas,” and “slow removal of building and other debris causing hazards.”
So far, FEMA disagrees with Metro’s assessment — the agency has approved only $6 million for costs incurred in the 28 days immediately following the disaster. Metro has offered to settle for $5.4 million.
The city is also waiting on reimbursements related to socially distanced COVID sheltering for unhoused residents. FEMA has approved similar requests in other cities.