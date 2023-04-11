Top mayoral contenders filed campaign finance reports covering the first three months of the year, and Jim Gingrich and Matt Wiltshire are out to an early financial lead.
Gingrich, a former AllianceBernstein executive, loaned his campaign $2 million. He raised an additional $162,195.09 and has $2,035,078.04 on hand. His $2 million loan is nearly as much as John Cooper loaned his successful campaign in 2019. (Cooper was not yet in the race at this point four years ago.)
Wiltshire, a former Metro official, already had more than $1 million on hand to start the year, and he raised $515,875.00 in the quarter, the most of any candidate. He also spent the most of any candidate, at $193,877.00, and has $1,409,771 on hand. He has loaned his campaign nearly $350,000.
Alice Rolli, a Republican strategist, raised $64,490 and loaned her campaign $144,275.25. She has nearly $200,000 on hand.
Freddie O’Connell, Metro councilmember for District 19, raised $113,958, spent $77,870 and reported nearly $300,000 on hand.
Sharon Hurt, at-large Metro councilmember, reported raising $114,839 and spending $22,668, with $97,016.31 on hand.
State Sen. Jeff Yarbro (D-Nashville) transferred $141,000 from his state Senate campaign account to his mayoral campaign and brought in $277,849 in total. He also loaned his campaign an additional $50,000. He reported $323,689.02 on hand.
Fran Bush, a former school board member, raised $1,700 and reported $2,510 on hand. Natisha Brooks, a former Republican congressional candidate, reported a $30,000 loan and $33,558 raised, with nearly $60,000 on hand. Gilbert Ramirez reported raising and spending less than $1,000.
Candidates have more than a month left until the qualifying deadline, so others could enter the race. Two candidates, state Sen. Heidi Campbell and Davidson County Property Assessor Vivian Wilhoite, entered the race this month and did not have to report fundraising.
See the full filings below: