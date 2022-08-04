Jason Martin will face Republican Gov. Bill Lee in the November general election after winning the Democratic gubernatorial primary Thursday. Martin beat out Carnita Atwater and JB Smiley Jr. in the primary. Decision Desk HQ called the race at 9:39 p.m.
Martin is a surgeon who lives in Nashville. He raised more money than either of his competitors.
Smiley is a Memphis City Councilmember, the only candidate in the primary with experience in elected office. Atwater is a community organizer in Memphis.
Lee did not end up facing competition in the Republican primary. He has millions of dollars in the bank and will be a heavy favorite against Martin in November.