Tennessee Titans officials on Tuesday released concept renderings of the proposed $2.1 billion East Bank stadium — a 60,000-seat facility highlighted by a circular-shaped translucent roof.
According to a release, the facility would offer 1.7 million square feet and be able to accommodate multiple functions other than NFL and Tennessee State University football games. The release of the renderings follows last week’s announcement that the Titans and Metro Nashville have reached a proposed agreement regarding the would-be enclosed stadium. The Metro Council (three readings will be needed for approval of the financing deal) and the Nashville Sports Authority will be assessing the proposal in coming weeks.
Relatedly, a nonbinding terms sheet, recently sent to the Metro Council by Mayor John Cooper, offers an in-depth look yet at negotiations between the city and franchise.
At its Nov. 1 meeting, the council is expected to review two associated pieces of legislation: an as-of-yet unfiled resolution endorsing the terms sheet, and an ordinance legally increasing the hotel-motel tax by 1 percent, one of the key funding mechanisms for backing up the city’s pledge of $760 million toward the new facility.
Manica (stylized as “MANICA”), a Kansas City-based architecture firm that has worked on Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas and Chase Center in San Francisco, oversaw the concept design effort. Nashville-based architecture firm Hastings (stylized as “HASTINGS”) also participated.
In addition to the ETFE translucent roof (ethylene tetrafluoroethylene is a fluorine-based plastic), the stadium will offer exterior terraces and porches with panoramic views of Nashville and be constructed with “high-tech and sustainable materials.” A 12,000-square-foot community space could be included.
The future stadium is expected to achieving a U.S. Green Building Council LEED Gold certification.
The Titans engaged Manica to produce the concepts in order to inform future site planning and cost estimates. The organization has not yet selected an architect of record, with a full architectural design process to begin at a later date.
“We envision a potential new stadium that makes our community proud and enhances the reputation of our great city and state,” Titans President and CEO Burke Nihill said in the release. “We’re focused on designing a stadium capable of hosting a prestigious international event on a Sunday and a steady flow of impactful community programming later that same week. This is a building that would serve Nashville and Tennessee for generations.”
