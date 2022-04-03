Unfortunately, Tennessee's Sen. Marsha Blackburn was among the foremost Republican voices during last month's U.S. Senate confirmation hearings over the nomination of Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson to the U.S. Supreme Court. Particularly of note: Sen. Blackburn asking Judge Brown Jackson to "provide a definition for the word woman," a moment the senator doubled down on via Twitter, naturally.
Last night, Saturday Night Live cast member Cecily Strong lampooned Blackburn's comment with a "Weekend Update" segment that you can watch above. In the clip, Strong — a reliable longtime SNL performer who's known for her ace impressions of Judge Jeanine Pirro and Megyn Kelly, among others — mocks Blackburn's "define woman" line of questioning before struggling to provide a definition herself. She then brings out one of her "big, stupid, dumbass boards" with its "big, stupid, dumbass pictures" illustrating her point.
Strong ends the segment by saying, "If you don't know what a woman is, how the hell you gonna take her rights away?" and noting that "someone said they wanna set me on fire." The latter quote is a reference to a recent hot-mic moment from Metro Nashville School Board member Sharon Gentry in which Gentry said "Can we just go set Marsha Blackburn on fire?"
Seeing as how this will likely not be the last time Blackburn uses her position representing Tennessee in the upper house of the United States Congress to grandstand over culture-war issues, perhaps we'll see Strong's impression again.