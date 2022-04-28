The buzz surrounding Nashville SC’s May 1 home opener against the Philadelphia Union is building, and unfortunately so is the frustration about the team’s parking situation.
With a 30,000-seat capacity at the brand-new GEODIS Park and only 5,000 parking spots controlled by the team, fans attending Sunday’s match at 3 p.m. may have to get creative with transportation to and from the game.
Single-match parking will be available on a game-by-game basis with an exclusive 24-hour priority window for season ticket holders who did not purchase a seasonal parking pass. Parking at on-campus lots is $20.
The Metro Nashville Police Department says “fans are cautioned concerning parking in neighborhoods near Geodis Park.” MNPD says it would ticket and tow cars parked illegally, on private property without the owners’ consent or blocking driveways or fire hydrants. Nearly 50 extra MNPD officers will be conducting traffic and otherwise patrolling the area around the stadium, the department says.
Nashville SC CEO Ian Ayre has stated the team is looking into possibly opening third-party lots managed by the club’s parking partner.
Here are some available transportation options for Geodis Park:
Off-campus parking
The team offers parking options in two satellite lots approximately 1.2 miles away from the stadium at the intersection of Fort Negley Boulevard and Chestnut Street. Spots are available on a first-come, first-served basis for each individual match, and shuttles run to and from the lots to the stadium for $10 per person. These lots open approximately four hours before game time, and tailgating is not permitted.
Alternative parking/transportation options
- Designated dropoff and pickup locations at Fair Park off Craighead Street for Uber and Lyft rideshare services.
- Rally luxury motorcoaches can be purchased for $35 per person per match and use the rideshare dropoff and pickup locations.
- The stadium can be accessed via two WeGo bus routes, though one does not run on Sundays.
- Neighborhood Hop by Gray Line can be used from pickup locations at M.L. Rose at Capitol View, Third & Home in Germantown, Thompson Nashville in the Gulch, Five Points in East Nashville, Mafiaoza’s Pizza/12 South Taproom in 12 South and M.L. Rose in Melrose. Rides to and from GEODIS Park are free for current Neighborhood Hop members, however one-day game passes are available for $20 for non-members.
- The stadium also features a designated number of bike racks, available on a first-come, first-served basis. Guests are encouraged to bring their own bike lock.
- Fair Park’s southeast corner also features designated parking for scooters. Charging stations are not provided.
This article first ran via our sister publication, the Nashville Post. Follow Michael Gallagher on Twitter @MGsports_.