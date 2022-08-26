Instead of starting their Friday night shifts, a handful of employees at Chaatable in Sylvan Park were expecting to go on strike in demand of better wages and working conditions. But when they arrived at the Indian street-food restaurant, they learned it was closed permanently — at least at that location.
Handwritten signs posted at the restaurant say Chaatabale is seeking a new home, and are signed by celebrity chef and owner Maneet Chauhan, her husband Vivek Deora and their hospitality company. The closure occurred as some employees were attempting to form a union.
Paige McCay, an employee of four years and one of the workers pushing for a union effort, says their organizing apparently prompted “a quicker exit” once Chauhan learned of the effort from an employee.
“It's absolutely disrespectful,” says McCay of the sudden closure.
Not all Chaatable employees were involved in the effort — particularly those in vulnerable situations due to immigration status, according to picketing workers.
Employees heard rumors of a possible closure six months ago. Eventually, they say, ownership acknowledged a closure would happen but said employees could find work at other restaurants under Chauhan’s Morph Hospitality Group. Earlier this week, employees were told no jobs were open at the other locations.
Employees tell the Scene none were informed that the restaurant would close Friday night.
Bradley Owens, an employee of two years, says Thursday night was the first he had been told Chaatable would definitely be closing and that he and his co-workers would not be offered jobs elsewhere.
The strike was scheduled for 4:30 p.m., when the restaurant usually opens. The doors remained shut, and a few minutes later about five other workers left the building and confirmed to the Scene they had been let go. They said they were promised compensation, including a check for $500, but as one worker said, they needed time to process the news.
Employees who were involved in union efforts had not heard if they would receive compensation as of this writing.
After learning of the closure, a crowd of 10 employees and allies from Workers’ Dignity — a local organizing center for workers — drove over to the Gulch, protesting outside the location of the Chopped star’s three other restaurants: Tànsuŏ, Mockingbird and Chauhan Ale and Masala House. They waved signs and told customers and passersby about the Chaatable closing with a bullhorn.
The Chaatable employees hadn’t formally joined a union yet but were working with Workers United on the effort, says McCay.
Owens says among the group's demands were tip-matching, a practice that ensures stable payment for employees who rely on tips.
The Scene reached out to a representative of Morph for comment, who replied with a statement denying that unionization efforts played a part in the closure:
Despite industry-wide hardships, temporary closures and loss of revenue due to COVID, we have worked as hard as possible to keep Chaatable open over the last few years. Unfortunately, after working with our landlord, a decision had to be made to close the business. Closing a business you love is never an easy decision to make. Unionization efforts had absolutely nothing to with this difficult decision. We support hospitality workers unequivocally and are providing a generous severance to all employees who qualify. Chaatable has been such a source of joy for us, and we're hoping to find it a new home soon so we can welcome back our employees and our customers.