A Canadian man has been arrested in connection with a bomb threat made against the Nashville Public Library on Sept. 22.
The Metro Nashville Police Department at the time noted that the threat was “not deemed credible,” although all of the library branches were closed for the day out of an abundance of caution.
On Tuesday, MNPD announced the arrest of 42-year-old Joshua Kimble of Peterborough, Ontario. Kimble has been charged with 12 counts of public mischief, 12 counts of disseminating false information and one count of failing to comply with a probation order, following his arrest by Canadian authorities on Sept. 26.
The MNPD says Kimble has a “history of making similar threats,” and the Associated Press has reported that Kimble was also charged for making bomb threats against Boston Children’s Hospital, along with Boston’s Prudential Center shopping mall, the Orpheum Theater, Massachusetts General Hospital and the Boston Public Library in September. According to a social media post by the Boston Police Department, Kimble is currently in custody in Canada awaiting trial.
No motive was provided by law enforcement in any of the incidents.
The Nashville bomb threat arrived shortly after threats of violence against Denver libraries and a bomb threat closed 17 libraries in Fort Worth, Texas.
The MNPD says its role in the investigation is complete, with the Federal Bureau of Investigation continuing to work with Canadian authorities in the investigation and prosecution of Kimble.
No further information about the Nashville incident or about Kimble has been made public.