On Friday, advocates who work with the local homeless community held a rally and campout in protest of a new state law.
The law, which enhances penalties for unauthorized camping on public property, went into effect on July 1 and puts people experiencing homelessness at risk of receiving misdemeanor fines and felony charges.
The action was planned by groups including homeless outreach nonprofit Open Table Nashville. After their rally at Legislative Plaza, activists marched to Commerce Center Park downtown, where they set up an overnight campsite. Photographer and sometime Scene contributor Ray Di Pietro was there, and you can see his shots above. Ray notes that there were no arrests, though Metro police officers were present and kept an eye on the events.