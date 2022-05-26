This year the state legislature took aim at vaccine mandates, pandemic restrictions and doctors who prescribe the abortion pill — while giving an inch on cannabis and a mile to ivermectin.

People can more easily obtain ivermectin,a drug typically used to treat parasites in animals, which has not been FDA approved to treat COVID-19, thanks to SB 2188. This legislation authorizes pharmacists to provide ivermectin to a patient and prevents disciplinary action for pharmacists or prescribers who distribute the drug.

Many places cannot require proof of vaccination, due to new laws. One law stops governmental entities from requiring proof of COVID-19 vaccination to enter their offices. Another prohibits the governor or any state agency from issuing an order requiring a person to be vaccinated against COVID-19. That bill also adds COVID-19 to the list of immunizations that schoolchildren and college students can be exempt from with a written statement indicating that it conflicts with their religious beliefs. Similarly, HB 1403 adds preschools, child care facilities and the like to the list of places that must accept religious exemptions in lieu of vaccinations.

That said, even with the new restrictions on vaccination requirements, now dentists can administer a COVID-19 vaccination if they receive appropriate training.

Acquired immunity was equated with vaccinated immunity in SB1982, which allows those who have been sick with COVID-19 to get out of a vaccine mandate with a note from a doctor or an antibody test. Another bill makes it so churches and religious organizations’ worship services can’t be stopped by local or state governments during a state of emergency or natural disaster.

Legislators have also curbed the reach of pandemic restrictions, limiting the powers of local governments. SB 9013 grants the governor exclusive jurisdiction on issuing orders to county health departments during a pandemic, and local governments can’t contradict or refuse to comply. It also transfers authority to mayors rather than county health officers to order regulations to protect health and safety.

Abortion entered the conversation, though not much changed. HB 2416 adds consequences for doctors who prescribe abortion pills via telemedicine, which was already illegal. It also adds additional requirements for the abortion process and the threat of a felony charge for physicians if they are not followed correctly.

Those with quadriplegia can now obtain cannabis with a THC content of 0.9 percent or lower from other states, due to the passage of SB 1877. The condition is added to a list of other conditions permitting cannabis usage, including Alzheimer’s disease, certain types of cancer and Parkinson’s disease.