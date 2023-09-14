Nashville is of course considered the heart of country music, and has seen its fair share of musical legends. Icons including Dolly Parton, Johnny Cash and others who have called Nashville home have left an incredible and enduring mark on the music industry. But there was one man who — while he might not have been born in or spent decades in Music City — has certainly had an unforgettable impact on Music Row and the music made in Nashville: Jimmy Buffett. His recent passing has left a void that will long be felt in Nashville and in the world of country music.
As Rolling Stone aptly put it, “Jimmy Buffett was your favorite country singer’s biggest influence.” And as Axios noted, “If you’ve listened to the radio in the last 20-plus years, you know Buffett’s beachy vibes shaped a generation of Nashville stars.” These include, of course, Kenny Chesney, who saw great success with hits like “No Shoes, No Shirt, No Problems” and “When the Sun Goes Down,” songs that can transport the listener to a tropical paradise, much like Buffett’s timeless tunes.
Chesney is just one of the many artists who have followed in Buffett’s footsteps and pursued what Rolling Stone dubs the “tiki bar sound,” and Chesney is credited for introducing “Buffett’s island attitude to country music.” Buffett’s music seemed to resonate with artist after artist who found great success from their own sunny, beachy songs. Songs like “Some Beach” by Blake Shelton, “One Margarita” by Luke Bryan and “Day Drinking” by Little Big Town all reflect the influence of Buffett’s carefree style. In his 2003 hit “It’s Five O’Clock Somewhere,” Alan Jackson famously asked, “What would Jimmy Buffett do?” Buffett himself joined Jackson on the track, and as noted by Billboard, it became one of the decade’s biggest country hits.
I’ve long been an admirer of Buffett’s music, and I can hardly think of anyone who doesn’t enjoy the infectious vibes of his beachy melodies.
Buffett had a way of making the listener feel as though they were part of the very scene he was singing about. That’s a true gift. Still, the singer-songwriter was not just a music icon, but also a savvy businessman. “Margaritaville,” from the 1977 album Changes in Latitudes, Changes in Attitudes, propelled Buffett to stardom. The song soon became a brand, and later an empire that extended far beyond the confines of the music industry. According to the Associated Press: “The song soon inspired restaurants and resorts, turning Buffett’s alleged desire for the simplicity of island life into a multimillion [dollar] brand. He landed at No. 18 in Forbes’ list of the Richest Celebrities of All Time with a net worth of $1 billion.”
In Nashville, his impact was twofold. As The Tennessean’s Marcus K. Dowling recently wrote: “Yes, in Nashville — or anywhere by land, sea, or even airport — there are nine different types of retail, resort, or vacation establishments attached to his name. One needs only to walk the six-block expanse from Buffett’s Margaritaville bar on Lower Broadway to his recently opened Margaritaville hotel just south of Lower Broadway showcase to understand the power of his empire.”
I think many of us could learn a lesson from Jimmy Buffett — especially when it comes to the way we live our lives. Are we just dreaming, or are we achieving? Do we wish to inspire others, or are we actually working to do just that? Jimmy Buffett successfully inspired many, many people for more than 50 years. Let’s take a leaf out of Buffett’s lifelong songbook and live our lives to the fullest each day. And remember the words shared by his loved ones upon his passing: “He lived his life like a song till the very last breath and will be missed beyond measure by so many.”
Bill Freeman
Bill Freeman is the owner of FW Publishing, the publishing company that produces the Nashville Scene, Nfocus, the Nashville Post, and The News.