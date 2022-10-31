In the days ahead of the CMT Music Awards in April, posters were quietly pasted on walls and billboards went up across East Nashville advertising a surprise local show by history-making country duo The Judds. More details came in the weeks that followed: An October show at Bridgestone Arena would conclude The Judds: The Final Tour, a reunion roadshow and public farewell for the beloved and highly influential mother-and-daughter act, which dissolved in the early 1990s.
Heartbreakingly, the carefully designed revival did not happen as planned. On April 30, the day before The Judds were to be inducted into the Country Music Hall of Fame, Naomi Judd died by suicide at age 76. Following the devastating and unexpected loss, many figured the tour would be scrapped. But at a public memorial at the Ryman just a few days after Naomi's death, her daughter and duet partner Wynonna Judd said that she would continue to sing and confirmed that she would move forward with the concerts as a gift to their dedicated fans. In late October, word went out that more dates would be added to the tour, including a massive show Nov. 3 at Middle Tennessee State University’s Murphy Center, to be filmed for a special that will air in March on CMT. The venue hosted the final date of The Judds’ last tour together in December 1991.
Although Naomi was not by her side physically on Friday, Wynonna was far from alone as she finally took the stage at Bridgestone. The sold-out crowd let out one of the loudest cheers I've heard in my many years of attending shows at our friendly neighborhood enormodome. Judd took her first of many poignant pauses during the night as a wave of emotions flooded in.
The set began with a moving rendition of “Had a Dream (For the Heart),” a song recorded by Elvis Presley, among others, and released in 1983 by The Judds as their debut single. After moving from a tiny perch in the back of the arena floor through the energized crowd to the main stage, Judd shifted gears and took on some of the duo's more fast-paced hits, including “Give a Little Love” and “Girls Night Out.” During this run, the evening’s special guest, Trisha Yearwood, made her first appearance. Soon, they became a trio with fellow country hitmaker Martina McBride, who’d warmed up the crowd earlier. Her powerhouse opening set was filled with her biggest hits like “A Broken Wing” and the anthemic “Independence Day.” McBride also included a cover of Loretta Lynn’s “You Ain't Woman Enough (to Take My Man)” in tribute to the legend, who died Oct. 4 at age 90.
Mourning the loss of a loved one is a painful and complicated process for anyone, but the weight of moving forward without your mother and creative partner is a burden that can’t be carried alone. Judd's band (including her husband Cactus Moser), friends and fans all played key roles in supporting her throughout Friday’s performance. Wynonna appeared during Brandi Carlile’s July shows at Ascend Amphitheater, and Carlile dropped in on Friday to return the favor. After surprising fans by joining in on “Let Me Tell You About Love,” Carlile quietly stepped in on backing vocals during the delicate “Guardian Angels” and “Young Love (Strong Love).” Carlile and Judd both have mighty singing voices, but each knows how to be a pillar for others; Carlile was a source of strength without ever stealing the spotlight.
Judd & Co. rolled through a 20-song set, mixing many of the duo’s most-loved tunes with a few of her own solo hits, like her take on “I Saw the Light" and “She Is His Only Need,” both of which appeared on her self-titled album in 1992. She then invited her sister Ashley Judd to join her onstage for a moment of reflection. Ashley fought back the tears while sharing memories of their mother, along with resources for those whose loved ones are struggling with their mental health. Carlile, Yearwood and McBride then joined Ashley arm-in-arm for The Judds’ anthemic “Love Can Build a Bridge," one of the most soul-stirring tributes in a night full of them.
After a short pause, Wynonna made her way back to the stage to encore with three more of the tunes she and Naomi had made enduring hits. She leaned heavily on fans, who were more than willing to take over singing for most of “Mama He's Crazy” and “Grandpa (Tell Me ’Bout the Good Old Days).” Then, as the lights dimmed, Carlile hopped behind the speakers at stage right with her cell phone held high and its flashlight turned on, signaling to fans to mirror her movements.
Within moments, the entire arena was glowing as we waved our phones from side to side. Judd, clearly moved, started off the night’s final number, The Judds' 1984 No. 1 hit “Why Not Me.” Carlile, Yearwood and McBride joined in as Wynonna savored the last few cathartic moments in what had become a place of healing.