Of all the things one might expect to see at the Bridgestone Arena stop on Dua Lipa’s Future Nostalgia Tour, perhaps a multimedia giant-lobster attack was not one of them. But pop music can yield all sorts of miracles, and this simultaneous riff on Titanic and Multiple Maniacs, which unfolded during “We’re Good,” was something unexpected and defiantly weird. But honestly, after the opening quartet of “Physical,” “New Rules,” “Love Again,” and “Cool,” all bets were off. My friend Jon called it: “This is just gonna be straight bangers.” The tone was set for a night ridiculously packed full of hits (especially considering Lipa has only released two “traditional” albums so far) and focused on kinesis in all its forms.
Arena shows often demand a utilitarian approach to the material, one that can be disassembled and then reformed in any space that theoretically could hold it. So know this about the Future Nostalgia experience — it’s propulsive, energetic, bright, periodically dazzling and sculpted into a perfect 90-minute set. In addition, you’ve got opening act Lolo Zouaï, a former Nashvillian and polyglot working in the contemporary pop idiom. Caroline Polachek, who had a triumphant headline show at Cannery in November, is on the tour as well, bringing a twirly swirl of Pure Moods soundscapes and a little lingering controversy over an ill-advised posting of Kanye West lyrics (including the N-word) to Instagram a few years back.
Divided into four acts and an encore, Lipa’s set used a minimal but exceptional set design and a giant LED screen to create five different environments. Personal faves included an undersea fantasy, an actual Club Future Nostalgia and space-related planetscapes. But the secret weapon was a massive cube of lights that did a phenomenal job of keeping the mood majestic and pulsating, demonstrating a grad school seminar’s worth of color theory upon the many thousands of people present. This was a synthesis of several decades worth of the music of social and sexual liberation, served up for maximum pleasure by an artist who has nothing to prove except how effervescent and groovy it can be to cut loose. “Boys Will Be Boys,” using aspects of the Zach Witness mix from the Club Future Nostalgia remix album, was a highlight, perfectly balancing the message, the music and the moment in a way that clicked throughout the arena.
When global smash “Cold Heart” closed out the third act, it was an unexpected turn, featuring the Elton John collaboration assembled by Australian mixmeisters Pnau from aspects of John’s “Rocket Man,” “Sacrifice,” “Where’s the Shoorah?” and “Kiss the Bride.” It was both a singalong and a kindness for older members of the audience. (Oh gawd, does that include me now?) Usually that kind of midtempo moment comes somewhere in the middle of the show, so that everyone onstage can catch a breather. Lipa used it as a glorious curtain, shielding the audience momentarily from the liminal space disco she and her band and dancers had created, regulating heartbeats and hitting serotonin receptors like a fist in a velvet glove. And then “Levitating” and the subsequent encore hit with a fusion of disco mysticism and a fusillade of lasers, letting us all slip out into the freezing cold with some extra dance party spring in our step.
One troubling note: Despite the tickets and all promotion for the concert mentioning HealthSafe policies that included proof of vaccination or a recent negative PCR test result, there was no health check to be found. Metal detectors and security personnel, yes. But no one checking vax cards or test results, and maybe 10 percent (if we’re being charitable) of patrons wearing masks.