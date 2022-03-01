You’d be hard-pressed to find a person who hasn’t found themselves heartbroken and bitterly disappointed because of forces beyond their control. It’s an unpleasant fact of life that rockers Sound & Shape look at philosophically in “How the Light Gets In,” a single from their forthcoming LP Disaster Medicine.
The lyrics nod to the late, great Leonard Cohen, whose song “Anthem” includes the often-quoted line “There’s a crack in everything / That’s how the light gets in.” Cohen’s tune serves as a broader thematic inspiration for Sound & Shape’s new one, too, as both reflect on mustering the courage to start over when things fall apart. As S&S frontman Ryan Caudle sings, in one of his best vocal performances to date: “The ones who wake first / Get to see the sun / Although it may hurt / Let’s kiss before we run / The ones who know first / The story’s never done.”
Sonically, the band’s approach draws from artists who are total pros at making complex and thoughtful songs easy to sing along with — see XTC, 10cc, ELO and Tears for Fears, among others. And then there’s the visual approach. In the video above, a gallant young knight and his lady fair are separated by a cruel witch and her, um, henchwitches, and they fight against all comers to get back together while the band plays on.
Caudle directed the piece, shot by Brian Savage and edited by Scene contributor Seth Graves. The whimsical presentation reminds me a little of Georges Méliès’ 1902 classic sci-fi film "A Trip to the Moon" interpreted with a contemporary perspective — as in, say, The Smashing Pumpkins’ music video for “Tonight Tonight.” (Bonus trivia to bust out on your nerd friends: The couple in the “Tonight Tonight” video are played by famous voice actors Tom Kenny, aka Spongebob Squarepants, and Jill Talley.)
“How the Light Gets In” is the third and final single Sound & Shape will release before Disaster Medicine is out on March 25. Follow the group on social media (Instagram, Twitter, Facebook) for updates and preorder the album via their online store or visit your favorite record shop for a copy.