Back in 2018, East Nashville offered up a Boner Award-worthy surfeit of noise complaints when maestro of left-field pop Beck played Ascend Amphitheater. Last night, he stopped in for a one-off gig at The Basement East that was a bit on the quieter side, being a solo acoustic performance.
Well, let’s call that mostly solo. Third Man Records head Jack White made a brief appearance, swaggering onstage and using an accent with just a hint of his over-the-top take on Elvis from Walk Hard.
“Hello ladies and gentlemen I’m Beck,” White said. “I’d like to do one of my favorite Beck songs from the 1990s, that I wrote.” And then he strummed Beck’s guitar and laid into a little medley of Chumbawamba’s “Tubthumping” and The Proclaimers’ “I’m Gonna Be (500 Miles).”
Beck, clearly in on the joke, emerges after a few seconds and plays a little Bing Crosby to White’s Bob Hope. Check it out in the above video that TMR posted via Instagram.
No word on if the show was recorded for a release. But you may recall way back when — just shy of 10 years ago — Third Man released Beck's one-off single "I Just Started Hating Some People Today" backed with "Blue Randy."