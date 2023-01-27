Most relationships that last for a significant length of time — romantic and otherwise — reach a point when the participants find themselves talking past each other. No matter what words the parties use, they can’t seem to find the ones that get their meaning across. There’s a whole host of possible root causes, which often as not stem from things that happened long before the relationship began. The first step to untangling the mess, of course, is to admit that there is one.
That’s the jumping-off point for pop megaband Tayls’ new single “Living Mistake,” which hits streaming services today. As the band lays out a propulsive, electronically enhanced groove that draws from mid-’80s pop, frontman Taylor Cole turns his melancholy croon into a shout, singing: “I’m trying everything / What can I say / Wish I could be better / Than a living mistake.”
Today, we’re very pleased to premiere Casey Pierce’s music video for the piece. Cole is clearly despondent, despite the permagrin on the face of his unicorn costume. The camera follows him through his morning routine before he heads off to a tough day at work at The East Room (where he is, in real life, the talent buyer).
Check it out above, find the track on your favorite streaming services and follow Tayls on social media (Instagram, Twitter, Facebook) for updates. There should be lots of those soon — the band is already racking up festival dates for 2023, including SXSW, and the single is leading up to a new EP due for release in the summertime on a date TBA.