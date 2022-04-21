Fear of the Dawn — the ferocious first LP of two that Jack White is set to release this year — is on the racks, and his massive Supply Chain Issues Tour is underway. Last night, White and his bandmates stopped by The Late Show With Stephen Colbert to play “What’s the Trick?,” one of the standout songs from the back half of the album.
Above, check out White, drummer Daru Jones, bassist Dominic Davis and keymaster Quincy McCrary — joined by a sculpture that sort of looks like a vengeful sorcerer turned White into a crash-test dummy — blasting their way through the funky, punk-y tune. “If I die tomorrow, what did I do today?” White snarls in one verse, before the refrain comes back around: “What’s the trick / To making my love stick?”
Perhaps he’s found that spontaneity is part of the answer to his question. As White and Colbert chat in the below clip, topics of discussion include the genesis of the album and its forthcoming companion Entering Heaven Alive, getting guitar advice from the late, great Prince — and White’s proposal and subsequent marriage to fellow musician Olivia Jean onstage in Detroit, during one of the first shows of the tour. The day was going well, White explains; he performed the national anthem to open a Tigers game, they won the game, TMR co-owner Ben Swank is an ordained minister (“of some church on the internet”). All the pieces fell into place, so why not?
Check out that conversation and get ready for White’s adopted-hometown shows at Ascend Amphitheater, April 30 (with Be Your Own Pet opening) and May 1 (with JD McPherson opening).