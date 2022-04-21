Back in November, the team that was working to turn a site in Madison into a venue called The Roots Barn — expected to be a home for the Americana-centric music show Music City Roots — suddenly dissolved, and the project came to a halt. Word has come that development continued apace, and the space will open in 2023, on a date TBA, as Timberhawk Hall.
The facility, whose name nods to the reclaimed timber used throughout the construction as well as the hawk who has been a frequent visitor to the building site, is expected to hold an audience of about 1,000. Fred Kennedy is president of the operation, guiding the project with his brothers Duncan and Patrick. Emmy-winning sound engineer Danny Poland, whose credits include work on the PBS performance series Bluegrass Underground, is the technical director. Specifics on what kinds of shows you’ll see at Timberhawk Hall haven’t been released yet, but Santo Pullella, who handled booking at 3rd and Lindsley for the past decade, is the senior talent buyer.
In addition to a carefully tuned live room featuring lots of exposed wood, features include a tile triptych installation designed by Jim Sherraden, formerly of Hatch Show Print, and art-glass windows designed by Katherine E. Bash and produced at German glass and mosaic studio Mayer of Munich. Fans will have access to a beer garden, while performers and their crew will have use of a two-story greenroom facility.
Keep an eye on the venue’s Instagram, Twitter and Facebook profiles for more news.