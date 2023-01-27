Gearheads will recognize the phrase “sport mode” as a feature of some vehicles, often ones with a racing pedigree. You push a button and the onboard computer instantly changes things like the throttle response, suspension or traction control. Generally the ride is less comfortable, but you can accelerate quicker and take turns at higher speed, even if all you’re doing is going to work or school.
Back in the fall, dream-poppin’ and shoegazin’ rockers The Sewing Club — that’s singer, songwriter and guitarist Hannah McElroy, guitarist Stephen Meaux, bassist Will Harris and drummer Zach McCoy — released their single “Sport Mode.” It’s one side of a conversation with someone who seems to have optimized their settings to get through a tough time, at the expense of letting anyone else in. As McElroy sings:“Don't you think it's miserable / Keepin' everything inside? / I've been waiting for a miracle / Something to bring you back to life.”
Today, we’re very pleased to premiere the music video for the track. Conor Cunningham assembled the piece from footage of the band that, fittingly enough, was shot during a tour that took them to Chicago.
“I think it takes a lot of work and sacrifice to go out on the road,” says singer, songwriter and guitarist Hannah McElroy. “It sounds glamorous, and it is really fun, but you're away from your friends and family for months at a time. We just do it because we love it! I couldn't imagine trying to do anything else.”
The group has been hard at work in Hartsville, Tenn., at *repeat repeat’s Polychrome Ranch studio with that band’s Jared Corder at the controls. “Sport Mode,” their December single “Cool Girl” and four other tracks were done in this run of sessions, and are slated for an EP to be released later this year. In the meantime, you can catch them tonight, opening for Pale Lungs at The End. The Sewing Club also has a lengthy trek coming up as one of the openers for Arlie’s Angels, the roadshow rock outfit Arlie has assembled that’ll be traveling all over the country in February and March, including a visit to Austin, Texas, for SXSW. Find their music on Bandcamp and your favorite streaming services, and keep up with the band via Instagram, Facebook and Twitter.
Update: Due to illness, Pale Lungs had to postpone Friday's show at The End to Feb. 26. Support acts have yet to be announced for the new date.