Major systemic social, political, economic and environmental problems — from racism and sexism to income inequality and climate change — are not new. Over the past six years, they’ve felt a lot closer to home, and it’s been easier and easier to feel overwhelmed.
Outstanding pop megaband and accurately self-described “friendship punks” Tayls stares down the existential dread in “Universe Is Crumbly,” their first new release since last year’s full-length Have You Ever? I’ve Always. As the band rides a forward-leaning, funk-indebted groove, the whole crew chants along with frontman Taylor Cole about leaning on each other in times of trouble: “Hold me, the universe is crumbly / You’re the only shiny thing in my eyes / Forget the never ever / I’ll get you in leather / Try to kick the chaos out of your mind.”
“I’m so insanely lucky to have the friends I have and to be loved as much as I am,” writes Cole in a release. “Every day I am unkindly reminded that all we have is right now. Moments with other people are all we have that matters. We need to take care of each other and lend our hearts as much as possible, because the end feels certainly nigh.”
The single is one of a suite of five that the band recorded in March at Memphis Magnetic with Calvin Lauber. It hit streaming services Thursday; find it on your favorite one via this handy link. Today, we’re very pleased to premiere the music video, directed by Casey Pierce. The piece opens on Cole, doomscrolling alone in his room. His bandmates, decked out in DIY Mad Max gear, come knocking at his door and pull him into a UTV with a mannequin head in chain mail hood — their rural-theater-kid version of a War Rig. They storm the local community theater and put on a talent show, with acts including hand-walking, a dramatic reading of T.S. Eliot, a one-woman band, miming and … vomiting a smoothie on command?
In any case, it’s a delight. Check it out above, follow the band on Instagram for more news, and catch them at Live on the Green this weekend. They’re scheduled to play the 615 Stage Sunday afternoon at 5:30 p.m. — see the full schedule for all the details.