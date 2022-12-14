Many of the folks who make up the esteemed Music City hip-hop crew Six One Trïbe have been in the game for a good while, but the collective wasn’t formally established until about a year ago. They’ve accomplished a phenomenal amount in that time, with the release of their outstanding debut collective album Trïbe Over Everything, and several members of the crew have released their own kickass solo material (standing tall among said releases: Negro Justice’s LP Chosen Family).

Thursday night at East Side watering hole The Cobra, they’ll premiere This Thing of Ours, a documentary film about their exploits thus far. Afterward, some of the more than 20 members and associates of the collective will take the mic for a blowout concert. Per the descriptions cataloged by longtime Scene contributor P.J. Kinzer, when he visited the Trïbe’s headquarters at Eastside Manor, be on the lookout for elder statesman Gee Slab, MC and fashion designer 3van 9rey, jovial jokester Tripgod F’RF’R and tons more.

The party starts at 8 p.m., and advance tickets are $15. Keep an eye on the Facebook event page for updates.