All Hallows’ Eve is a time for treats, and most definitely tricks — a night of frolic, as one Winifred Sanderson cannily observed, but it’s never a bad idea to keep an eye out for various sorts of tomfoolery. In the run up to their debut LP Trïbe Over Everything, out Friday, Nashville hip-hop collective Six One Trïbe has released an array of singles. The final pre-release track is “Same Beast, Different Monsters,” a kinetic piece featuring collective associates Riø Tokyo, AndréWolfe and Tripgod F’RF’R, in which they consider their inner demons and what strength they might draw from them. The track hit the web over the weekend, and it’s accompanied by a fiendish short film directed by all3y3z and Redeye Films’ Peso Taxin, with Redeye’s Mack acting as assistant producer.
The story opens with pals Tiny and Ronni Raxx getting ready to head out to a Halloween party. (Props for the shot in which the camera creeps through the window; Dario Argento might be proud to claim that.) Raxx expresses some concerns over the guy who’s invited them, who’s a bit overeager and has been blowing up Tiny’s phone. They hop into an Uber in which — uh, their driver is just casually watching The Texas Chainsaw Massacre as he drives around? Dunno about you, but I might skip that one. Still, the duo arrives safely at EastSide Manor, which serves as Six One Trïbe’s home base, to find the party in full swing. That’s where the track kicks in, and I’ll leave you there to avoid spoiling the story.
Check it out above and keep your eyes on the Trïbe’s Instagram and Twitter feeds for updates.