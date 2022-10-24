Country megastar Shania Twain set a very, very high bar for commercial country with exceptionally popular and influential records like The Woman in Me and Come on Over in the 1990s. Continued sales of those albums have made her one of the top-selling musicians, across the board, of all time.

Following her 2002 LP Up! and its subsequent tour, Twain spent much of the Aughts working on nonmusical projects, in addition to coping with both a divorce and Lyme disease that affected her ability to sing. In the 2010s, she took on Las Vegas residencies, and following what was billed as a farewell tour in 2015, she released a vulnerable and compelling LP called Now in 2017. The subsequent tour was a spectacle to remember.

This summer, a documentary film about her work called Not Just a Girl hit Netflix, and Twain signed with Republic Records Nashville, releasing a dance-kissed new single called “Waking Up Dreaming” in September. Today, she’s announced her first Nashville show since the COVID pandemic began.

Per a tweet, she’ll headline a show on June 7 at Geodis Park, the home of Nashville SC. Kelsea Ballerini and Breland are also on the bill. In the replies to said tweet, there’s official word that tickets will go on sale on Friday; no details yet on what time or where you’ll be able to buy them, or what prices will be like.

The facility, built during a three-year stretch on part of The Fairgrounds Nashville site, opened in May with one hell of a party. As the stadium project progressed, hosting concerts was one of the uses discussed, but precious few details have been released since. As best we can tell, Twain’s show is the first public standalone concert announced for the stadium. Slightly more than 30,000 fans can attend a game there; though capacities can change when a venue is set up for different events, that’s about 10,000 more than a sold-out show at Bridgestone Arena.

Keep an eye on Twain’s website for updates on the show, and while you wait for tickets to become available, check out the music vid for “Waking Up Dreaming.”