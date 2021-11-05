A few weeks back, we recognized power trio Safety Net as Music City’s Best Post-Punks in our Best of Nashville issue. Contributor Charlie Zaillian pointed out that the noisy, moody, melodic group has developed a righteous dual-frontman dynamic, courtesy of singer-guitarist Connor Cummins and singer-bassist Sean Flint, riding atop the propulsive timekeeping of drummer Cam Sarrett. Zaillian also hinted that the group has a more substantial release on the way. Last week, outstanding local indie To-Go Records announced that they’d release Safety Net’s Art, a six-song EP recorded at superlative Nashville studio The Bomb Shelter.
Today, we’re very pleased to premiere a track from said release. Below, take a listen to “Be With You.” The high-octane tune benefits from both the rhythm section’s rock-solid rhythmic foundation and as a nervous, fraying-at-the-edges sensibility conveyed by Cummins’ guitar work and the shimmering echo on the anthemic chorus.
The record is out next Friday, Nov. 12, and you can preorder or presave now. You’ll have a chance to see the group celebrate Art in person at Third Man Records on Tuesday, Nov. 16, when they’ll join fellow Scene favorites Total Wife in support of Austin, Texas’ Sweeping Promises. Cassettes of Art will also be available at the show. Tickets for the all-ages show are $13 and on sale now.