This year’s music outdoor festival season is already shaping up to be quite a busy one. Today, word comes of a new fest series called Re:SET that’s headed for Nashville’s Centennial Park from June 23-25.
Each day’s headliner picked out the four-artist lineup for their day, and all will play on a single stage. Electronically enhanced funk-punk-pop outfit LCD Soundsystem, whose recent single “New Body Rhumba” soundtracks a key scene in White Noise, headlines the opening night, with support from Jamie xx, Idles and L’Rain. Steve Lacy, who first became well-known playing guitar for The Internet and whose solo hit single “Bad Habit” ruled playlists last year, headlines the second night, with James Blake, Toro y Moi and Fousheé on the undercard. And songsmith trio boygenius — made up of Phoebe Bridgers, Lucy Dacus and Nashville’s own Julien Baker, they'll be fresh off an album called boygenius — the record set to drop March 31 — headline the final night, with help from Clairo, Dijon and Bartees Strange.
Promoted by AEG Presents, Re:SET is a touring event that’s slated to hit 12 cities beginning with an L.A. date in early June. Barring a few minor adjustments for folks who have scheduling conflicts and the like, the lineups are largely the same across the run. Individual tickets and three-day passes are available via the festival’s website. A variety of presales are happening for the Nashville date, starting with one 10 a.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 7, for folks who register for early access; those tickets start at $99.50 for a single-day pass and $250 for a full weekend. Tix go on sale to the general public, at prices that have not yet been announced, on Feb. 10.