The 57th annual run of the CMA Awards is set for Wednesday, Nov. 8, and the final slate of nominees has been announced.
Lainey Wilson, who’s had a big hit with her single “Heart Like a Truck,” is nominated in seven of the 12 categories including the top-of-the-heap Entertainer of the Year. Her guest appearances on several other nominees’ recordings mean Wilson has a total of nine nominations. One of those is Musical Event of the Year, for her duet with breakout phenom Jelly Roll on “Save Me." Jelly Roll himself has five total nominations, including New Artist of the Year.
Song of the Year is awarded to the writer, and thus Tracy Chapman’s stellar 1988 ballad “Fast Car” — which has been a recent major hit for multiple CMA nominee Luke Combs — is up for the award. A colleague wisely pointed out that it would be “the most CMA thing ever” if this nod to Chapman gets overlooked while Combs takes home Single of the Year for his recording.
Jason Aldean, embroiled in recent controversy over the racism baked into “Try That in a Small Town,” is not nominated; nor is Jimmie Allen, accused of rape by his former day-to-day manager. However, it comes as little surprise that the push to rehabilitate singer Morgan Wallen’s image after he was caught on camera using the N-word in 2021 — without effecting much substantive change — seems to have worked.
Wallen performed on the CMA Awards broadcast last year. And following the March release of his new LP One Thing at a Time and a massive tour, he’s got three nominations at this year’s CMA Awards. Meanwhile, none of the queer artists or artists of color who appeared on the smaller stages at this year’s CMA Fest — whether someone on the rise like Roberta Lea or a group who’s made a splash on TV like Chapel Hart — made it into the slate of nominees. Giving artists from marginalized communities visibility isn't inconsequential, but — as ever — the lack of it on this awards show is one symptom of ongoing systemic problems.
Luke Bryan and Peyton Manning host the Nov. 8 broadcast, which you’ll be able to see on ABC affiliates starting at 7 p.m. Central. In the past, you’ve been able to buy tickets to be part of the audience, but if tickets will be available this year, they’ve not been announced. Check out the full list of nominees below, and keep an eye on the CMA website for updates.
Nominees for the 57th Annual CMA Awards
Entertainer of the Year
- Luke Combs
- Chris Stapleton
- Carrie Underwood
- Morgan Wallen
- Lainey Wilson
Single of the Year
Award goes to artist(s), producer(s) and mix engineer(s)
- Luke Combs, “Fast Car”; produced by Luke Combs, Chip Matthews and Jonathan Singleton, mixed by Chip Matthews
- Lainey Wilson, “Heart Like a Truck”; produced by Jay Joyce, mixed by Jason Hall and Jay Joyce
- Jelly Roll, “Need a Favor”; produced by Austin Nivarel, mixed by Jeff Braun
- Jordan Davis, “Next Thing You Know”; produced by Paul DiGiovanni, mixed by Jim Cooley
- HARDY feat. Lainey Wilson, “Wait in the Truck”; produced by HARDY, Joey Moi, Jordan Schmidt and Derek Wells, mixed by Joey Moi
Album of the Year
Award goes to artist(s), producer(s) and mix engineer(s)
- Ashley McBryde, Ashley McBryde Presents: Lindeville, produced by John Osborne and John Peets, mixed by Gena Johnson and John Osborne
- Lainey Wilson, Bell Bottom Country, produced by Jay Joyce, mixed by Jason Hall and Jay Joyce
- Luke Combs, Gettin' Old, produced by Luke Combs, Chip Matthews and Jonathan Singleton; mixed by Michael H. Brauer, Jim Cooley and Chip Matthews
- Morgan Wallen, One Thing at a Time, produced by Jacob Durrett, Charlie Handsome, Joey Moi and Cameron Montgomery; mixed by Josh Ditty, Joey Moi and Eivind Nordland
- Kelsea Ballerini, Rolling Up the Welcome Mat, produced by Kelsea Ballerini and Alysa Vanderheym, mixed by Dan Grech-Marguerat and Alysa Vanderheym
Song of the Year
Award goes to songwriter(s)
- Tracy Chapman, “Fast Car” (Luke Combs)
- Trannie Anderson, Dallas Wilson and Lainey Wilson, “Heart Like a Truck” (Lainey Wilson)
- Jordan Davis, Greylan James, Chase McGill and Josh Osborne, “Next Thing You Know” (Jordan Davis)
- David Fanning, Paul Jenkins, Megan Moroney and Ben Williams, “Tennessee Orange” (Megan Moroney)
- Renee Blair, Michael Hardy, Hunter Phelps and Jordan Schmidt, “Wait in the Truck” (HARDY)
Female Vocalist of the Year
- Kelsea Ballerini
- Miranda Lambert
- Ashley McBryde
- Carly Pearce
- Lainey Wilson
Male Vocalist of the Year
- Luke Combs
- Jelly Roll
- Cody Johnson
- Chris Stapleton
- Morgan Wallen
Vocal Group of the Year
- Lady A
- Little Big Town
- Midland
- Old Dominion
- Zac Brown Band
Vocal Duo of the Year
- Brooks & Dunn
- Brothers Osborne
- Dan + Shay
- Maddie & Tae
- The War and Treaty
Musical Event of the Year
Award goes to artists and producer(s)
- Jelly Roll with Lainey Wilson, “Save Me,” produced by Zach Crowell and David Ray Stevens
- Cole Swindell and Jo Dee Messina, “She Had Me at Heads Carolina (Remix),” produced by Zach Crowell
- Kane Brown with Katelyn Brown, “Thank God,” produced by Dann Huff
- HARDY feat. Lainey Wilson, “Wait in the Truck,” produced by HARDY, Joey Moi, Jordan Schmidt and Derek Wells
- Carly Pearce feat. Chris Stapleton, “We Don't Fight Anymore,” produced by Shane McAnally, Josh Osborne and Carly Pearce
Musician of the Year
- Jenee Fleenor
- Paul Franklin
- Rob McNelley
- Derek Wells
- Charlie Worsham
Music Video of the Year
Award goes to artist(s) and director(s)
- Ashley McBryde, “Light On in the Kitchen,” dir. Reid Long
- Old Dominion, “Memory Lane,” dir. Mason Allen and Nicki Fletcher
- Jelly Roll, “Need a Favor,” dir. Patrick Tohill
- Jordan Davis, “Next Thing You Know,” dir. Running Bear
- HARDY feat. Lainey Wilson, “Wait in the Truck,” dir. Justin Clough
New Artist of the Year
- Zach Bryan
- Jelly Roll
- Parker McCollum
- Megan Moroney
- Hailey Whitters