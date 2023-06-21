There’s been enough news about social, economic, environmental and political nightmares in the past decade to burn you the hell out. Sometimes it can feel like a fool’s errand to trust anyone, and the late Merle Haggard’s grim proclamation “(My Friends) Are Gonna Be Strangers” looks more and more reasonable. Longtime Nashville champion of rock ’n’ roll Justin Collins considers what’s on the flip side of that sentiment in a new single from his band Justin and the Cosmics.
“Are All My Friends Gonna Be Strangers” is a rollicking country-tinged rave-up about trying to find the people you can rely on to help you get through the mess. As Collins sings: “I never really forget, but I always remember / Reflection bounces you back to right where you are / I’m just trying to fit in / Where I let myself in / But all my trauma keeps takin’ me out / I guess you win some and lose the rest.”
Today, we’re delighted to premiere the music video for the song. Above, see director Seth Martin follow Collins as he, his band and a few other friends stumble home to keep the party going with a little living-room performance. The friends you may recognize from much-loved karaoke bar, watering hole and sometime concert venue Fran’s Eastside: Katrina, Little John, Nashville Kid, Ron Goodman and Craig. Collins and his brother, guitarist Scott Collins, are in the band both in the video and in real life; Adam Landry played bass and Robbie Crowell played drums in the studio, and Connor Lynch and Kyle Walsh play their respective parts in the video.
That’s bound to make you feel good, and you’ll likely feel even better when you hear that this is the first song from Collins’ forthcoming LP Cool Dead. Recorded at storied studio Creative Workshop with Parker Cason at the controls and Collins in the producer’s seat, it’ll be out Aug. 18 as a co-release via Collins’ Cosmic Thug in the U.S. and Love Police Records and Tapes in Australia. Keep up with Collins via Instagram and his website — see those spots or your favorite record store for preorder details.