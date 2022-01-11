Bonnaroo initial lineup flyer 2022

Major music festival Bonnaroo has been held in Manchester, Tenn., almost every summer since 2002. In 2020, the COVID-19 pandemic forced a cancellation, and heavy rain in the wake of Hurricane Ida called off the 2021 event, which was set to feature lots of the outstanding 2020 bill. If all goes according to plan, Bonnaroo will be back from June 16 through 19 with a mostly new lineup.

At the top of the bill, which is broken down by day, you’ve got electronic producer Gryffin kicking off headlining duties Thursday night. Friday are North Carolina-raised rap star J. Cole, country phenoms The Chicks and dance producer Illennium. Saturday, look for prog-metal faves Tool, Aussie dance maestro Flume and stellar rapper 21 Savage. Sunday night, you have two younger MCs, Roddy Rich and Machine Gun Kelly, with rock hero Stevie Nicks joining in for what’s traditionally been the legacy artist slot.

There’s lots to be excited about on the proverbial undercard, too. Alison Krauss and Robert Plant, who recently released Raise the Roof, their follow-up to 2007’s masterful roots collab Raising Sand, will be there. Also-rootsy rockers like Lord Huron, The War on Drugs and Nathaniel Rateliff are coming, too. There’s more outstanding hip-hop running the gamut from Isaiah Rashad and Tierra Whack to Tobe Nwigwe and Ludacris, as well as singer-songwriters in the R&B and pop zone like Denzel Curry, Arlo Parks and Tove Lo.

You’ve got electronic pop aces Still Woozy and Chvrches, psych outfits All Them Witches and King Gizzard and the Lizzard Wizzard, and thoughtful rockers like Japanese Breakfast and The Regrettes. Bleachers, the band of star pop producer Jack Antonoff, is playing; Antonoff also leads this year’s Superjam, called “Jack Antonoff’s 1984.” Among the Nashville residents, you’ve got Maggie Rose, Joy Oladokun, Briston Maroney, Coin and Sierra Ferrell. Jazz legend Herbie Hancock is coming, along with rising jazz champions Sons of Kemet; dance producers Clozee and Rezz are among the standouts, too.

Tickets go on sale Thursday, Jan. 13, at noon Central via Bonnaroo’s website. Four-day GA passes start at $320. Take a look at the full lineup below.

Thursday, June 16

Gryffin

Clozee

Sidepiece

Role Model

The Brook and the Bluff

Sons of Kemet

Goth Babe

Blu Detiger

Indigo De Souza

Adam Mel

The Weather Station

Andy Frasco and the U.N.

Jessie Murph

The Dip

Nothi

Wreckno

VNSSA

Weval

Kenny Mason

Calder Allen

Friday, June 17

J. Cole

The Chicks

Illenium

Robert Plant and Alison Krauss

Disclosure

Lord Huron

The War on Drugs

King Gizzard and the Lizard Wizard

Goose

Bleachers

Isaiah Rashad

Lane 8

Still Woozy

Whiskey Myers

Denzel Curry

Japanese Breakfast

Tove Lo

Dayglow

John Summit

Arlo Parks

Chris Lorenzo

Tai Verdes

The Regrettes

J. Worra

LP Giobbi

Briston Maroney

Noga Erez

Phantoms

Ship Wrek

Westend

Maggie Rose

Claud

Southern Avenue

Saturday, June 18

Tool

Flume

21 Savage

Billy Strings

$uicideboy$

Porter Robinson

Marc Rebillet

Chvrches

LANY

Ludacris

Chris Lake

Tobe Nwigwe

Judah and the Lion

Mt. Joy

100 gecs

All Time Low

Nora En Pure

Slowthai

Black Tiger Sex Machine

Ashe

Said The Sky

Pigeons Playing Ping Pong

Joy Oladokun

The Backseat Lovers

Benee

Habstrakt

Lucii

Femi Kuti and the Positive Force

Teddy Swims

Moore Kismet

Patrick Droney

Cory Henry

Lucille Croft

COM3T

Sunday, June 19

Stevie Nicks

Machine Gun Kelly

Roddy Ricch

Nathaniel Rateliff and the Night Sweats

Rezz

Herbie Hancock

Puscifer

Wallows

Tash Sultana

Coin

G Jones

Zach Bryan

All Them Witches

Tinashe

Fletcher

Tierra Whack

Lettuce

Dombresky

Bas

Protoje

Of the Trees

Sierra Ferrell

Ravenscoon

Wild Rivers

Flipturn

A Hundred Drums

