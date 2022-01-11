Major music festival Bonnaroo has been held in Manchester, Tenn., almost every summer since 2002. In 2020, the COVID-19 pandemic forced a cancellation, and heavy rain in the wake of Hurricane Ida called off the 2021 event, which was set to feature lots of the outstanding 2020 bill. If all goes according to plan, Bonnaroo will be back from June 16 through 19 with a mostly new lineup.
At the top of the bill, which is broken down by day, you’ve got electronic producer Gryffin kicking off headlining duties Thursday night. Friday are North Carolina-raised rap star J. Cole, country phenoms The Chicks and dance producer Illennium. Saturday, look for prog-metal faves Tool, Aussie dance maestro Flume and stellar rapper 21 Savage. Sunday night, you have two younger MCs, Roddy Rich and Machine Gun Kelly, with rock hero Stevie Nicks joining in for what’s traditionally been the legacy artist slot.
There’s lots to be excited about on the proverbial undercard, too. Alison Krauss and Robert Plant, who recently released Raise the Roof, their follow-up to 2007’s masterful roots collab Raising Sand, will be there. Also-rootsy rockers like Lord Huron, The War on Drugs and Nathaniel Rateliff are coming, too. There’s more outstanding hip-hop running the gamut from Isaiah Rashad and Tierra Whack to Tobe Nwigwe and Ludacris, as well as singer-songwriters in the R&B and pop zone like Denzel Curry, Arlo Parks and Tove Lo.
You’ve got electronic pop aces Still Woozy and Chvrches, psych outfits All Them Witches and King Gizzard and the Lizzard Wizzard, and thoughtful rockers like Japanese Breakfast and The Regrettes. Bleachers, the band of star pop producer Jack Antonoff, is playing; Antonoff also leads this year’s Superjam, called “Jack Antonoff’s 1984.” Among the Nashville residents, you’ve got Maggie Rose, Joy Oladokun, Briston Maroney, Coin and Sierra Ferrell. Jazz legend Herbie Hancock is coming, along with rising jazz champions Sons of Kemet; dance producers Clozee and Rezz are among the standouts, too.
Tickets go on sale Thursday, Jan. 13, at noon Central via Bonnaroo’s website. Four-day GA passes start at $320. Take a look at the full lineup below.
Thursday, June 16
Gryffin
Clozee
Sidepiece
Role Model
The Brook and the Bluff
Sons of Kemet
Goth Babe
Blu Detiger
Indigo De Souza
Adam Mel
The Weather Station
Andy Frasco and the U.N.
Jessie Murph
The Dip
Nothi
Wreckno
VNSSA
Weval
Kenny Mason
Calder Allen
Friday, June 17
J. Cole
The Chicks
Illenium
Robert Plant and Alison Krauss
Disclosure
Lord Huron
The War on Drugs
King Gizzard and the Lizard Wizard
Goose
Bleachers
Isaiah Rashad
Lane 8
Still Woozy
Whiskey Myers
Denzel Curry
Japanese Breakfast
Tove Lo
Dayglow
John Summit
Arlo Parks
Chris Lorenzo
Tai Verdes
The Regrettes
J. Worra
LP Giobbi
Briston Maroney
Noga Erez
Phantoms
Ship Wrek
Westend
Maggie Rose
Claud
Southern Avenue
Saturday, June 18
Tool
Flume
21 Savage
Billy Strings
$uicideboy$
Porter Robinson
Marc Rebillet
Chvrches
LANY
Ludacris
Chris Lake
Tobe Nwigwe
Judah and the Lion
Mt. Joy
100 gecs
All Time Low
Nora En Pure
Slowthai
Black Tiger Sex Machine
Ashe
Said The Sky
Pigeons Playing Ping Pong
Joy Oladokun
The Backseat Lovers
Benee
Habstrakt
Lucii
Femi Kuti and the Positive Force
Teddy Swims
Moore Kismet
Patrick Droney
Cory Henry
Lucille Croft
COM3T
Sunday, June 19
Stevie Nicks
Machine Gun Kelly
Roddy Ricch
Nathaniel Rateliff and the Night Sweats
Rezz
Herbie Hancock
Puscifer
Wallows
Tash Sultana
Coin
G Jones
Zach Bryan
All Them Witches
Tinashe
Fletcher
Tierra Whack
Lettuce
Dombresky
Bas
Protoje
Of the Trees
Sierra Ferrell
Ravenscoon
Wild Rivers
Flipturn
A Hundred Drums