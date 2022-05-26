As you might guess, hearing is an important sense to have ready access to when you’re pursuing a career in music. That’s not to say that people with complete or partial hearing loss can’t compose or play really fascinating music (See: Brian Wilson, Rachel Goswell of Slowdive, Dame Evelyn Glennie and Ludwig van Beethoven, to name just a few).
But generally, if you’re able to hear, you want to keep on hearing. And so, Aaron Tyler King — frontman of innovative Nashville rock band The Jag, which dissolved a few years ago, and Nü Mangos, the project that came together in its wake — recently had surgery to repair a perforation in his left ear drum. So far, it's looking like the procedure was a success, according to Nü Mangos’ Instagram. But King knew going into the process that he’d be left with some significant medical bills, and so prior to the procedure he launched a GoFundMe campaign to help offset the expense.
“Living with my condition, pre-surgery, has been a psychological nightmare,” King wrote in a note published to the GoFundMe. “Every time I try to do the things I love the most, sing or play a show, it throws off my equilibrium and makes me nauseous. The vibration of my own voice for extended periods of time causes pain and discomfort in my inner ear, and sometimes lingers for days after. Consequently, I've had to cancel shows and postpone releases. On top of that, in everyday life, simple tasks such as driving and over-exerting myself at work can lead to the same discomfort.”
The campaign remains ongoing, and at press time it has accrued about $5,800 of its $8,500 goal. Click on through to help King out.