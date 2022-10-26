In a Wedgewood-Houston building previously eyed for a craft-beer bar, Paramore's Hayley Williams and longtime stylist Brian O'Connor have opened their salon Fruits Hair Lab. Vogue and Nylon reported recently that Fruits was coming; a call to the business confirms that they're open today. The salon operates from a small, former industrial building at 1229 Martin St. and sits next to micro-unit apartment building Martin Flats and near Diskin Cider.
Open Tuesdays through Saturdays, Fruits is a Green Circle Salons member (billed as a collection of carbon-neutral businesses) that charges a $1.45 fee for each service and that goes toward sustainability causes. Haircuts start at $20, with many services in the $50 to $80 range. Colorings range from $35 to $225, according to the Fruits website.
Fashion designer Savannah Yarborough seemingly owns the property from which Fruits operates. Yarborough also owns leather jacket and footwear boutique SAVAS, which operates nearby at 525 Merritt Ave. As the Post reported in June 2018, tentative plans to open Doc’s Beeratorium — a growler fill and craft beer-focused pub concept — were scrapped.
Following Willams' debut solo album Petals for Armor and its follow-up FLOWERS for VASES / descansos, Paramore has announced a new LP called This Is Why, set for release Feb. 10. The group recently played its first shows since the conclusion of their world tour following 2017's After Laughter, including performances at Austin City Limits Fest and the When We Were Young Festival in Las Vegas.
A version of this post first appeared at our sister publication Nashville Post.