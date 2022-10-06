On Nov. 13, arts nonprofit Girls Write Nashville is set to bring a heavy and diverse roster of talent to 3rd and Lindsley for a party to benefit its free music programs. The goal of the organization, launched in 2016, is to empower youth to create their own music through songwriting, production, mentorship and community building.
Belmont graduate and pop-rock TikTok triumph Annie DiRusso will co-headline the November gig with R&B and blues songsmith Emoni Wilkins and soul singer-songwriter Alanna Royale. Also on the lineup are Girls Write mentors Jess Nolan, who has been playing keyboards for Jenny Lewis recently, and Julia Cannon, whose performing credits include work with Alicia Keys and The Roots. Girls Write alumnae round out the bill, including Lindsey Lomis, Tiana Williams, Magdalene and Anya Booth. Check out some highlights of their work on Girls Write’s website.
The benefit is part of Lightning 100’s Nashville Sunday Night series at the venue. And if it’s anything like the first event, it’ll be an inspiring evening. Girls Write Nashville co-founder and director Jen Starsinic says the concert is meant to showcase the talent and diversity of people and genres in Nashville’s songwriting community. They chose artists with deep ties to the Nashville community for their second large fundraising event.
“This show is us throwing a big party by and for the community,” Starsinic says in a release. “It’s the most uplifting party you’ll go to, one of the best nights of music in Nashville all year, and it supports female musicians and creates equitable educational opportunities for students in our city — what could be better?”