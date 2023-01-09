Right before Christmas, expansive hip-hop collective Six One Trïbe celebrated the release of “This Thing of Ours,” a documentary about their first year together, with a blowout show at The Cobra. If you missed the show, here’s some great news: You can now stream the whole doc via YouTube.
Filmed and directed by Miranda Rockow with assistance from ll3y3z, Aaron Dethrage and the Redeye Films crew, a, the piece runs just more than 23 minutes and includes footage captured throughout 2022. There are behind-the-scenes looks at various crew members and associates in the booth, riffing in the control room and just hanging out at Eastside Manor, the Inglewood home studio that’s their unofficial headquarters. You’ll hear some work that’s been released already as well as some sneak previews of upcoming releases; you might catch a glimpse of a couple Scene contributors dropping by for interviews.
There are also some cutaway interviews with rappers and others from across the collective — Gee Slab, Negro Justice, AndreWolfe, Ronni Raxx and more. The point that gets emphasized again and again is how the collective’s strength both supports everyone involved and pushes them to get even better at what they do. Check it out above and keep up with the collective on Instagram and Twitter for updates on those forthcoming releases.