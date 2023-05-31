Call your mother: The newly reunited Be Your Own Pet has announced the upcoming release of their first full-length record since 2008. Titled Mommy, the new album — the band's third overall — will be released on Aug. 25 on Third Man Records, the label co-founded by lead singer Jemina Pearl’s husband Ben Swank.
Accompanying the album announcement, BYOP has released a second single from Mommy, following the brash “Hand Grenade” dropped in March. The new track, a domination anthem called “Worship the Whip,” makes one thing crystal clear: Be Your Own Pet aren’t kids anymore. In an interview with The New York Times (written by occasional Scene contributor Marissa Moss), Pearl & Co. discuss the tension of balancing rock star duties with the demands of parenting and leading a “normal” life.
Be Your Own Pet will embark on a North American tour this fall, kicking off with a show at Nashville’s Blue Room at Third Man Records on Sept. 16. If the handful of shows they’ve put on in the last year — including a few dates opening for Third Man honcho Jack White — is any indication, Be Your Own Pet can still make you feel like it’s 2007 again, joint pain not included.
Tickets for the aptly named Teenage Heaven tour go on sale Friday, and you can follow BYOP on Instagram for further new music and announcements. And check out the video for "Worship the Whip" down below.