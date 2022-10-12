In the last week of September, something truly historic happened. When Lizzo brought her The Special Tour to Washington, D.C., she played for the crowd a crystal flute more than two centuries old that once belonged to President James Madison. It was the kind of moment that helped refract many of the jumble of contradictions that make up this country into a shining moment that can’t help but be inspiring.

It took the collective media of the world by surprise when Lizzo’s streaming series Watch Out for the Big Grrrls recently won the Emmy for Best Reality Program, beating out perennial winner and presumed favorite RuPaul’s Drag Race. It shouldn’t be that big of a surprise, because it simply does not pay to underestimate Lizzo. Or her dancers, who were the subjects of the series, for that matter. This is a woman of such Minnesotan majesty that she’s worked with both Har Mar Superstar and the late, great Prince, finding the funk in all kinds of places and winning the respect of all kinds of folk.

And on The Special Tour — aptly named, as it follows up her latest LP Special — she is turning things out and making that funk flourish in arenas all over the world. When Lizzo and her dance troupe The Big Grrrls take the stage at Bridgestone Arena on Oct. 23, they’ll bring liberating vibes by the twerkload, questioning paradigms and making asses shake in equal measure. Truly, this will be a show that makes the bass and the ass go boom, and there’s no better way to do it.

Few artists ever have a zeitgeist-defining moment, and since 2019 was the year of “Truth Hurts,” Lizzo’s done precisely that several times. (See also the cultural permeation of “Good as Hell” and “Tempo,” the latter featuring Missy Elliott!) She’s fought the battle for body positivity by slaying the competition in multiple senses, working in multiple disciplines — flautistry, advanced twerkulation, powerhouse vocals and innovative choreography are just a few of the skills this polymath excels at — and having to work several times as hard as the many blander, thinner artists whom a lot of shady outlets try and pit against her. There’s no one else out there making the fatphobic eat their words with as much force. It seems like, periodically, some moderately known person will surface and talk shit about Lizzo in a public forum, criticizing her appearance, her corporeal joy or her sex-positive vibes. An interesting social media observation, though: If you try to come for Lizzo, you will likely lose.

She spurs inspiration in anyone who sees what all she brings to her shows, her life and her media sensibility. And that’s barely scratching the surface of the nurturing and supportive atmosphere she fosters for her fans. As a culture, we are unaccustomed to household names being more than remotely self-aware. It’s honestly difficult to process an artist who is conscious of the impact they have and chooses to focus on making a difference — so much so that it’s a cornerstone of their presence as an icon. It’s a good feeling, though. Some might say, “good as hell” …