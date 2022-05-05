At the intersection of trap beats and blast beats resides Ho99o9. Raised in the concrete jungles of Newark and Elizabeth, N.J., aliases-only MCs and multi-instrumentalists Yeti Bones and theOGM grew up on a steady diet of their parents’ music and, later, gangsta rap — notably tri-state area cult faves Onyx. Then, their discovery of D.C.’s Black punk icons Bad Brains set them on the path to forming Ho99o9 (“horror,” out loud) circa 2012, and eventually to the tour that brings them to Exit/In on Monday.
Rap and hard rock had commingled before — Rage Against the Machine, anyone? — so it’s wild to think that as recently as 2012 a young DIY band zeroing in on a new, more extreme amalgam of hip-hop and hardcore was perceived as some sort of oddity. Yeti and theOGM jumped right in, playing gigs on both sides of the Hudson. They made a major, immediate impression at the 2014 iteration of NYC’s Afropunk Fest.
They parlayed that buzz into their 2017 debut LP United States of Horror, an ecstatically ugly hybrid of industrial beats, mosh-worthy riffs, belligerent raps and a gleefully anarchic vibe. The standout track “Street Power” conjures a back-alley scuffle between Nine Inch Nails and the late DMX that ends in a draw. Still, skeptics pigeonholed Ho99o9 as the Muse to the revered experimental hip-hop trio Death Grips’ Radiohead, a comparison the duo has become pros at shaking off. “We fuck with Death Grips,” theOGM told Village Voice in 2015. “They’re tight, but our sound is totally different. They’re super electronic, bass.” Added Yeti: “[Critics] just compare us because we’re Black and have a drummer.”
Similarly, skeptics often used “horrorcore” to describe (or dismiss) the band’s go-to combo of dissonant sounds and gnarly imagery in their early days, but that’s long gone, and Yeti and theOGM endure. Last month, they returned with their second proper album, SKIN, the most hi-fi, no-holds-barred document of the group’s sonic exploits to date. At the helm: none other than Blink-182 drummer and walking tattoo canvas Travis Barker. Having skipped right over SoCal pop punk in their musical self-education, the dyed-in-the-wool East Coasters (who moved to Los Angeles in 2014) were skeptical when Barker first came calling and expressing his interest in producing.
“We were reluctant because we’re a hardcore band and couldn’t wrap our heads around making pop punk,” says theOGM when we get on the phone between tour dates. “But when we got to meet him, he felt like someone we’d been working with forever.” Yeti agrees: “It took some heavy convincing … but once we stepped into the studio, the vibe, work ethic and atmosphere were perfect.”
On SKIN, a dizzying array of collaborators pop up in surprising places. Slipknot vocalist Corey Taylor appears on the gnarly “Bite My Face,” while iconic Gen-X poet Saul Williams breaks up the chaos of the thrashing “Skinhead” with tranquil verses. Williams fosters an eerie quiet that acts as a prelude to a sonic murder in the form of the thrashing, metallic, minute-and-a-half “Lower Than Scum.”
Fragments of melody sneak in too. “Speak of the Devil” rides on the push-pull of melancholic riffs, soulful crooning and guttural growls. For those unfamiliar with Ho99o9, the 33-minute LP is a great introduction, and for longtime fans, it’s an exciting new chapter. It’s a whirlwind of an album, but its aggression has lots of subtleties embedded inside. “In the world of horror, you don’t have to viciously chainsaw someone — you can just stab them in the dark,” Yeti says, laughing.
“The youth is always going to hold the torch,” he adds. “We actually made a song with our friends [L.A. industrial-metal band] 3TEETH on this subject. It’s called ‘Time’s Up,’ and, to sum it up … gatekeepers, naysayers and anyone else who opposes us can die, and we own the throne now. … Cheers.”