Hey, didn’t the Nashville Symphony already perform Handel’s Messiah this year as an Easter piece? What’s up with them regifting it for Christmas?

Turns out Handel’s masterpiece is truly an oratorio for all seasons. This sprawling work for large mixed chorus, vocal soloists and orchestra draws on both the Old and New Testaments to relate the entire life of Christ, from birth to death to glorious resurrection celebrated with resounding hallelujahs.

Messiah Dec. 8, 9 & 11 at the Schermerhorn; George Winston Nov. 17 at The Franklin Theatre; Christmas at Belmont Dec. 3-4 at the Fisher Center for the Performing Arts; Music City Christmas Dec. 15-18 at the Schermerhorn

“Handel’s Messiah is one-stop shopping for all of your liturgical needs, so it works for Christmas, Easter, pretty much anytime,” says Tucker Biddlecombe, who’s directing the symphony’s chorus in its Messiah performances Dec. 8, 9 and 11 at the Schermerhorn. “There are not a lot of classical pieces that people associate with the holidays. Messiah is the exception. For me, it doesn’t feel like the Christmas season until I’ve heard the aria ‘Comfort ye my people.’ ”

Handel composed Messiah at lightning speed over the course of just three weeks in 1741. Although he drew his subject from the Bible, he never intended his oratorio to be part of any specific religious service. Instead, he clothed his texts in the trappings of opera to provide his audience with nothing short of spectacular entertainment.

“Messiah is less about worshipping than it is about reveling in the score’s musical brilliance,” Biddlecombe says. “The enduring popularity of the piece stems directly from the emotional power and universality of the music.”

Biddlecombe concedes that he has some mixed feelings about this oratorio. He loves its power to draw people into concert halls who might otherwise never attend a classical performance. “But I wish we didn’t have to rely so heavily on Messiah in our programming,” he says. “There are so many other great choral works out there that deserve to be heard.”

There’s also more to Messiah than one wildly popular chorus. Surely anyone who hasn’t been living on one of Jupiter’s moons knows the “Hallelujah” chorus, with its buoyant processional of trumpets and drums in blazing D major. But other solos and choruses are equally worthy of our affection. One of Handel’s most evocative numbers is “O Thou That Tellest Good Tidings to Zion,” which is set to the lullaby-like rhythm of a siciliana. There’s also the brilliantly scored “For Unto Us a Child Is Born,” a jaunty march with exultant vocal roulades.

Although the NSO is no period-instrument group, the ensemble is nonetheless comfortable and familiar with the great English oratorio tradition, so expect to hear plenty of light textures and sprightly Baroque rhythms in its performance. Listeners should also anticipate a splendiferous performance from the Nashville Symphony Chorus.

“Our choristers understand Handel’s music and style so well that it takes them just three rehearsals to nail it,” Biddlecombe says. “People who come to our concert will hear Messiah in all its glory.”

Other upcoming holiday performances:

Nov. 17: An Evening With George Winston at The Franklin Theatre

OK, so maybe George Winston’s solo piano gig at The Franklin Theatre isn’t being billed as a holiday event. Nonetheless, many music lovers associate the Yuletide season with the late, great pianist Vince Guaraldi’s sweetly sentimental songs from the 1965 animated special A Charlie Brown Christmas. Winston is Guaraldi’s foremost interpreter, and his concerts often feature such Guaraldi favorites as “Christmas Time Is Here,” “Skating” and “Linus and Lucy.” You can also expect him to play songs from his triple-platinum-selling album December, including the peaceful, introspective tune “Thanksgiving.”

Dec. 3-4: Christmas at Belmont

Most people know Belmont University’s annual holiday tradition Christmas at Belmont from broadcasts on public television. This year, for the first time, Belmont is opening its concert to the general public and offering tickets. People who attend the performances at Belmont’s terrific new Fisher Center for the Performing Arts will see one of the largest Christmas extravaganzas in the city. More than 600 Belmont music students will join members of the music faculty under the direction of Dr. Jeffery Ames to perform a program of familiar carols, classical works, theatrical pieces and seasonal standards. The large mixed chorus of 350 voices will give resplendent renditions of “We Three Kings” and “Do You Hear What I Hear.” Says Ames: “This performance is guaranteed to get you in the holiday spirit.”

Dec. 15-18: Nashville Symphony’s Music City Christmas

The Nashville Symphony saves its most elaborate performance of the year for the holiday season. Principal pops conductor Enrico Lopez-Yañez leads the full orchestra and large cast in a program that is part concert, part Broadway show. Country singer Mickey Guyton, who gave an unforgettable performance of “O Holy Night” at Rockefeller Center last year, is the program’s special guest. The program will also feature a new tune from singer-songwriter Marta Albarracin along with the obligatory chorus line of dancing Santas.