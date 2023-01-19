If you’ve been in Nashville a while, you know that country music remains our biggest cultural product, though it’s far from the only kind of music made here. As 2023 gets going in earnest, we at the Scene are proud to bring you the second installment of our Country Music Almanac, a look at where country music is now and where it might go in the year to come.
In the year that was, Black country musicians — as well as Indigenous artists and others of color — continued to do incredible work. While it would be a mistake to think that racist attitudes and discrimination are gone, it’s exciting to see BIPOC artists like Chapel Hart getting wider recognition; in our Q&A, the trio discusses their appearance on America’s Got Talent and much more. We’ve also got a thorough examination of the relationship between the data the industry uses to make decisions and the lack of support for diversity. Amid rising transphobia in particular and anti-LGBTQ sentiment and legislation in general, transphobic remarks from some mainstream country personalities went unchecked, and we’ve got an exploration of what the industry can do to better support queer and trans people. We also take a close look at some fantastic work LGBTQ artists released in 2022.
Once again, we’ve sought perspective from musicians, critics, activists and others about what kinds of changes can make this system work better for more people. We’ve also got a look at some artists you’ll want to keep an eye on throughout the year, as well as a survey in which journalists weigh in on the ups and downs of the industry. Pull up a chair and dive in.
Following an exceptional year, catching up with the trio about building their career on their own terms
From Adeem the Artist to The Kentucky Gentlemen and beyond, our writers have nine new picks to keep an eye on
Talking with artists and music-biz pros about giving trans and nonbinary artists the platform and equity they need to thrive
Writers and broadcasters weigh in on the present and future of country music
Understanding the relationship between data and the lack of diversity and equity in country music
Looking at how recent work by Justin Hiltner, Willi Carlisle and Adeem the Artist represents queer artists claiming more territory in country