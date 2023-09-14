Tuesday, Sept. 19

Whichever credential you have, you’ll be able to pick it up starting on Tuesday. The desks at both The Westin (where you’ll need to go if you have tickets to the Honors and Awards ceremony) and at City Winery open at noon, and hours vary at both locations each day.

You can ease into the rhythm of the festival with shows like WMOT Roots Radio’s The Old Fashioned String Band Throwdown, which kicks off at 4:30 p.m. at Dee’s Country Cocktail Lounge in Madison, with expert players like Cristina Vane and Robbie Fulks. A short ride back toward downtown brings you to The Underdog, where Change the Conversation — an organization that fights gender inequality in the music business — hosts the monthly Stella Prince and Friends get-together. The program kicks off at 5 p.m. and, in addition to Prince, featuresJulie Williams, Maya de Vitry and others.

Rufus Wainwright is celebrating the 20th anniversary of his landmark albums Want One and Want Two with a series of orchestral shows called Want Symphonic. He’ll join up with the Nashville Symphony Tuesday at the Schermerhorn at 7:30 p.m., and while the show is part of AmericanaFest, it requires a separate ticket. Rounding out your evening, you’ve got two chances to see Americana Proud: A Voice for All, a program at City Wineryspotlighting LGBTQ Americana artists, co-hosted by stellar songsmith Autumn Nicholas and drag queen supreme Vidalia Anne Gentry. The 8 p.m. show includes guests like Crys Matthews and Denitia, while the 9:30 p.m. show features The Kentucky Gentlemen, Jobi Riccio and many more.

Wednesday, Sept. 20

Per tradition, the main event Wednesday is the 22nd annual Americana Music Association Honors and Awards show, which runs from 6:30 to 9:30 p.m. at the Ryman. There are limited tickets available that must be purchased separately, but festival passholders can head over to City Winery for the official watch party.

There’s plenty to see well before the ceremony. Swing by The Space at 100 Taylor between 9 a.m. and 5 p.m. for AmericanaFest Fiesta II, featuring sets from performers like Aaron Lee Tasjan, Bre Kennedy, Katie Pruitt and Nicole Atkins. The National Museum of African American Music hosts writers’ rounds from noon to 1 p.m. on Wednesday, Thursday and Friday, and the inaugural edition features Ahi, Denitia and Joy Clark.

After the awards show, the floodgates open with a slew of exciting sets kicking off at 10 p.m. Aforementioned singer-songwriter and ace guitarist Joy Clark heads to The Basement at that time, string band extraordinaire Della Mae is at The Basement East, and country legend Jessi Colter — whose Margo Price-produced album The Edge of Forever is due via Nashville indie label Appalachia Record Co. in October — takes the stage at 3rd and Lindsley.