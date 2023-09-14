Americana Artist or Baseball Player?

As AmericanaFest rolls into Music City once again next week, you’ll see lineups at venues all over town populated by artists with names (or nicknames) that bear striking similarities to the folksy nomenclature prevalent in pro baseball. Among the following list of 30 names, 15 belong to artists performing at this year’s AmericanaFest, and the other 15 belong to pro ball players (some living, some not). Can you separate the sluggers from the songsmiths without Googling? Good luck! 

Special thanks, as ever, to Nashville cinema and record store staffer Tyler Glaser — a lifelong baseball fan who also runs the appropriately named Instagram account @baseballplayerswithgreatnames — for his help rounding up the primo player handles. 

Find the list of names below, and click here to see our answer key.

  1. Elles Bailey
  2. Buck Farmer
  3. Lil Stoner
  4. Drayton Farley
  5. General Crowder
  6. Nick Shoulders
  7. Turkey Stearnes
  8. Willi Carlisle
  9. Bullet Joe Bush
  10. Showboat Fisher
  11. Dori Freeman
  12. Skye Bolt
  13. Odie Leigh
  14. Chatham Rabbits
  15. Joelton Mayfield
  16. Ricky Bones
  17. Cookie Rojas
  18. Harlin Pool
  19. Nat Myers
  20. Mitch Trees
  21. Ole Kirkeng
  22. Nathan Mongol Wells
  23. Ginger Beaumont
  24. Parker Millsap
  25. Schoolboy Rowe
  26. Bella White
  27. Heinie Peitz
  28. Cat Clyde
  29. Chance Emerson
  30. Wee Willie Keeler
