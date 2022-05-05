In August, Nashville's conglomeration of hip-hop communities lost a widely loved MC, promoter and general scene booster when Ross Norton, aka kidDEAD, died at age 36. Part of his legacy is a wellspring of collaborative energy, the kind that makes you want to get together with friends and make something happen.
He also made several great records, and he was at work on one when he died. Pals got together to complete the album, called The Man Who Lived Forever, which you can buy now via Bandcamp.
Saturday, friends and family will gather at The East Room for kidDEAD Forever Fest, a massive celebration of Norton's life and work. It's also a release party for his posthumous album. Spoken Nerd, Bobby Exodus, Adder, Sophie Miriam and Kaby will all play, and Quiet Entertainer will man the decks for a memorial cypher in Norton's honor.
All proceeds from both the show and the album go to Street Works, a Nashville nonprofit focused on HIV/AIDS education and advocacy. The cover for the show is $10 and it kicks off at 7 p.m. See the Facebook event page for more details and updates.