Nestled in The Wash on the corner of Gallatin and McKennie avenues is East Side Pho, a haven for Vietnamese and pan-Asian cuisine. From bao to a selection of pho dishes, the menu offers a bounty of options for the plant-based foodie.
As a starter, the steamed bao bun can be made vegan by ordering the mushroom-and-cabbage option. The “Not Pho” part of the menu also offers a vegan version of the ESP Salad, complete with tofu, mint, fried shallots and toasted peanuts. To drink, the Iced Boba Jasmine Tea, mixed with green apple purée and topped with boba pearls, is a refreshing addition to any ESP meal.
Among the pho options is Veggie Bún Riêu, a piping-hot soup bearing the ubiquitous rice noodles, jalapeño, bean sprouts and cilantro in a rich tamarind broth, its steam curling through the air. What makes this dish stand out, though, is the Impossible meatballs that burst with the combined flavor from all the soup’s ingredients. Completed with tofu, mushrooms, tomatoes, and fragrant basil leaves, this take on a traditional bún riêu leaves a lasting impression with every bite.