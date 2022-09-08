Next to Hunters Station in East Nashville is Snooze A.M. Eatery, a breakfast and brunch spot that offers healthy ingredients in a contemporary spin on the traditional American diner. The Denver-based chain has a few dozen locations across the Southeast and the West, and its extensive menu boasts a “Plant Power” section offering unique creations for vegetarians and vegans. Vegetarian brunch dishes include the Bountiful Buddha Bowl and Sweet Potato Veggie Mash-Up, both of which can easily be made vegan.
One of the already-vegan dishes at Snooze is the Goldilocks Porridge, a mixture of steel-cut oats, quinoa and millet. This ancient-grain blend is cooked in almond milk instead of water, lending it a creaminess and lightly almond taste that is refreshingly unique for a vegan option. Topped with mixed berries, bananas, almonds and hemp seeds, this dish is a healthy, surprisingly flavorful take on oatmeal.
The Goldilocks Porridge pairs well with their Soyrizo faux-meat add-on, a marinated and pan-fried vegan chorizo. Top it all off with an oat milk latte for a breakfast that awakens and satisfies.