With all the change — good and bad — sweeping through Nashville, it’s nice to see the classics still showing what they’re made of. Case in point: Las Cazuelas Mexican Grill, a centerpiece of Nashville’s Latin American community that’s been pumping out mariscos, margaritas and live mariachi since 2005.
The first thing to draw you in at Las Cazuelas is its undeniable fun factor. You’ll feel a boost from the array of sights, sounds and inviting smells as soon as you walk through the door, not to mention the vibe, which is a bit more lively than what you’ll find at some of the more homogenous spots around town. Big barrel-like chairs and vibrant stucco patterns adorn an always-bustling dining room (expect a wait after 7 p.m. on the weekends), while servers and wandering karaoke singers battle for space in the dining room. It’s a laid-back environment — grab a cold drink, have a few laughs and enjoy some delicious and unpretentious Mexican food.
If it wasn’t apparent by now, let me be clear: Las Cazuelas is not the place for a quiet candlelit dinner, and you won’t find an elegant mustachioed violin player or an extensive wine list. On offer here is a huge variety of live Latin American music, from norteño filled with accordion and guitar to salsa, merengue and ’80s ballads. The playing is good, loud and expressive, and since Las Cazuelas is a hub for Nashville’s Latin American music scene, familiar faces usually make a weekly appearance. Don’t be surprised if a random sing-along sweeps through the audience as the beer gets flowing, and if a microphone suddenly gets passed your way, simply do your best Luis Gabriel (or Steven Tyler) impression. The mariachi is sure to appreciate your contributions.
But Las Cazuelas offers more than free live music and elite people-watching opportunities — it’s got some really good food. It’s one of the better full-service Mexican restaurants you’ll get on this side of the Mississippi, offering pretty much everything for everybody. The dishes run the gamut from street tacos, tamales and tortas to burritos, chiles rellenos and enchiladas with a veritable rainbow of sauces. Where Las Cazuelas really excels, however, is in the unique combination of grilled meats, seafood and ice-cold drinks that makes this type of Mexican cuisine special.
The template is pretty simple: meats of your choosing, with a focus on steak, grilled fresh in the back, along with rice, beans, guacamole and a variety of cheeses. But while it may sound like regular old fajitas (and they do those here too), the combinations and flavors come off wonderfully.
Fajitas Palapa — a sizzling-hot plate of steak, chicken, bell peppers and onions topped with a monstrous amount of melted Chihuahua cheese — is a crowd-pleaser. Meanwhile, the Parillada Mar y Tierra, heaping with surf, turf and a complimentary quesadilla, comfortably feeds two and will have you napping before they bring the check. Also worth trying is the arrachera, a cut of skirt steak that’s marinated in a fragrant cumin-heavy spice blend before hitting the grill. And if you crave spice, don’t worry — the salsa bar will give you an opportunity to test your mettle.
Things start to get really interesting with the seafood. Mexico has some of the world’s best seafood, and every state and region does it differently. But Las Cazuelas is a solid representative of the style popular in the coastal states of Sinaloa, Nayarit and Jalisco, where all types of fish and shellfish come piled high on crisp tostadas, sautéed in butter, garlic and chili sauce — or in the case of the Piña Cantamar, covered in cheese, butter, hot peppers and served inside a hollowed-out pineapple. The dish is eye-catching, but the flavors are just as vibrant. The shrimp is cooked delicately, while the bouncy texture of the octopus plays well with the sweet, spicy and savory flavors of the dish.
Sopa de Mariscos — a dish also known by the more poetic name caldo de siete mares, or “soup of the seven seas” — features crab legs, oysters, scallops and a host of other ingredients flash-boiled in a light and aromatic red broth that pairs well with tostadas. Aguachiles, a lime-based shrimp dish akin to ceviche, is another good choice, but the seafood focus doesn’t stop there, as the camaronada (a michelada combined with shrimp cocktail) demonstrates.
But the drink menu isn’t only for the gastronomically curious. Traditional beverages like margaritas, cantaritos and the always dependable Corona with lime will come in handy if you’re just looking for a few drinks and some exceptional saxophone playing. But seeing as how they put shrimp in the friggin’ drinks at Las Cazuelas, you might as well come hungry.