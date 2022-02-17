The bittersweet truth about happy hours is that they are not a fixed concept. Every restaurant has its own rules and versions of the happy hour — where one has great deals on limited-time specialty cocktails, another might simply have a window for discounted drinks or food options. I went in search of some of Nashville’s best happy hours featuring both food and drinks.
The Goat is a solid option for a casual post-work hang. Locations in Germantown (1220 Second Ave. N.) and downtown (211 Elm St.) both have happy hours on weekdays from 3 to 7 p.m. — but their websites offer different happy hour menus, so keep that in mind. I tried the elderberry cocktail ($5) at the Germantown spot, made with St-Germain, vodka, strawberry preserves, lime and a mint sprig. The sweet, fruity drink didn’t taste very alcoholic, which means it was either made with a light pour or dangerously deceptive. When I went on a Monday, the food special was 10 wings and a local craft beer for $10, but other weekdays showcase other food specials at the Germantown location.
Whether you’re on the East Side (1012 Woodland St.) or West Side (4100 Charlotte Ave.), Five Points Pizza has a deal that lasts from 2 to 6 p.m on weekdays. A cheese or pepperoni slice with a Pabst Blue Ribbon or Miller High Life will cost you $5, or you can upgrade to any slice with any draft beer for $8. It’s simple, effective and a damn good price for some of the best pizza in town.
In the Gulch, Mockingbird (121 12th Ave. N.) offers a lovely selection of drinks and small plates for its happy hour — but get there quickly, because it only lasts from opening time at 4 until 5:30 p.m. Wednesday through Sunday. I got a $6 marg and another “dealer’s choice” drink for the same price. That night the option was a mezcal old fashioned, which was fruity and smoky. The selection of small plates is awesome. I ordered the Rice, Rice Baby, which features four pimento cheese arancini (fried rice balls), as well as the Cabbage Patch Kids, a lovely celebration of Brussels sprouts and perfectly roasted fingerling potatoes with rosemary and garlic. Each plate was $6, well-prepared and filling.
Last but not least is the happy hour at East Side favorite Two Ten Jack (1900 Eastland Ave., Suite 105), from 4 to 6 p.m. Monday through Thursday. The food menu has only two options, but neither disappoints — one is edamame ($3), and the other is tuna served on top of “crispy rice tots” with spicy mayonnaise and sweet soy sauce ($5). I’ve never had anything quite like it. It was a bit sweet, a bit spicy and a bit crunchy, and it’s hard to go wrong with that combination. To wash it down, I got the shōchū Yokaichi Mugi ($5) — a neutral Japanese spirit distilled from barley. It was served on the rocks but was quite nice on its own. If you end up hanging out past happy hour, there are plenty of other drink options to choose from at Two Ten Jack, along with an excellent menu of yakitori, ramen, noodles and more.