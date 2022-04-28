After a couple years off for, well, you know why, the Scene is happy to bring back Iron Fork, our competition pitting four talented local chefs against one another in a culinary battle royale. That takes place Thursday at First Horizon Park, and as part of this, our annual Food and Drink Issue, you can read profiles of our four top-shelf competitors.

Also in this issue, we poll some experts on what neighborhoods would make the ideal place for the next chef-driven, self-made restaurant. Plus, check out 40 of our favorite bites from all over town — appetizers, entrées, desserts and, hey why not, cocktails. Dig in!

+36 Food & Drink 2022: Our Favorite Bites 40 local appetizers, entrées, desserts and cocktails the Scene’s writers can’t get enough of