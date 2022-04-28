After a couple years off for, well, you know why, the Scene is happy to bring back Iron Fork, our competition pitting four talented local chefs against one another in a culinary battle royale. That takes place Thursday at First Horizon Park, and as part of this, our annual Food and Drink Issue, you can read profiles of our four top-shelf competitors.
Also in this issue, we poll some experts on what neighborhoods would make the ideal place for the next chef-driven, self-made restaurant. Plus, check out 40 of our favorite bites from all over town — appetizers, entrées, desserts and, hey why not, cocktails. Dig in!
Polling some experts on what neighborhoods make the ideal place for the next chef-driven, self-made restaurant
40 local appetizers, entrées, desserts and cocktails the Scene’s writers can’t get enough of
Talking to talented local culinary experts Hrant Arakelian, Chris DeJesus, Star Maye and Nina Singto