If I were looking for an affordable late-night bite, say, something to snarf after a movie or show, my first inclination would not be to head to the Gulch, and definitely not to a steakhouse. But I would be wrong. STK Nashville recently expanded its already impressive happy hour to include 10 p.m. until closing Sunday through Thursday. This is in addition to its Monday through Friday 3 to 6:30 p.m. and Saturday 2 to 5 p.m. hours.
This means late-night access to an extensive happy hour menu, with prices of $3, $6 and $9, plus $9 cocktails. Menu items are small, which make them perfect when you are borderline late-night hangry but don’t want to have a big meal right before bed. Highlights include the Lil’ BRG and truffle fries, a simple slider on a perfectly round bun, topped with black sesame seeds and an artfully displayed small quantity of fries. The truffle fries are salty and earthy and without risk of overindulgence. Choose between the beef burger (cooked to just the right temp — this is a steakhouse, after all) or a meatless option for just $6. Other bounty includes a $3 East Coast oyster on a half shell, $6 wagyu meatballs or a $9 shrimp cocktail. It’s all much better than what I’d find at the back of the fridge during a bedtime-snack search. The late-night happy hour menu is only available at the bar, lounge or on the patio.