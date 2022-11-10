There’s something for everyone at the Music City Crepes stand in the Nashville Farmers’ Market. Craving something sweet? Grab a Nutella- and fruit-filled crepe. Prefer something more simple? Try one with butter and powdered sugar. (You can also add cinnamon if you’re into that.) Came with an appetite? Order one of the loaded egg, meat or veggie crepes. There are tons of combinations, all made to order, and they’re all affordably priced at around $8 or less. You can also order vegan and gluten-free crepes for a little extra.
I usually crave the No. 7 ($7.99), which is loaded with grilled chicken, Parmesan and mozzarella cheeses, lettuce and Caesar dressing — so basically a Caesar salad wrapped in a crepe. It’s pretty standard as far as flavors go, but the crepe that cradles it adds substance and provides a delicious and convenient vehicle, making it feel more luxurious than a traditional wrap. The crepes themselves are nice and thin, perfectly cooked, and their subtle salty flavor complements the fillings without overpowering anything. I also tried the No. 16 ($5.99), which has fresh-squeezed lemon juice and plenty of sugar to balance out the tartness. It paired wonderfully with a coffee from Farm City Coffee. Bonus points for Music City Crepes’ staff, who are always friendly.