The hits keep on coming as the next month’s culinary calendar continues to fill up with some really interesting events. As you make plans, keep these opportunities in mind.
After a year off, the beloved East Nashville Beer Fest returns to East Park on Saturday, Sept. 18. This year, they are requiring proof of vaccination of a negative COVID test within 48 hours of the festival, so plan accordingly, but it’ll be worth the extra paperwork. In addition to almost two dozen local breweries pouring samples of their craftiest crafts, a host of notable regional and national breweries will be in attendance to offer up tastes and educate the assembled beer lovers about their products.
The current beer list is extremely impressive, and you can preview it here. There will also be love music throughout the fest and food from some of your favorite trucks including The Grilled Cheeserie, Pinchy’s Lobster Co., Hoss’ Loaded Burgers and more. Tickets are selling fast, so get yours today at the festival website.
In more beer news, Atlanta favorite Monday Night Brewing will soon open their first tasting room outside of their hometown in the former Peter Nappi space in Germantown at 1308 Adams St. Plans are to celebrate the grand opening with a soiree at the taproom on Saturday, Sept. 4 starting at noon. The facility will feature 24 draft beer offerings, expansive outdoor seating plus a selection of cocktails, wine and food. Head on down and raise a glass to welcome them to town!
Speaking of parties, Southern Grist is throwing a party on Saturday, Aug. 28, to celebrate their “Summer of Stouts.” In addition to showcasing some of their own special barrel-aged stouts, Southern Grist has invited more than a dozen guests breweries to showcase their own stout beers along with some crispy lagers. They’ll be hosting two sessions to help with social distancing, and your ticket includes three hours of tasting, two exclusive Southern Grist releases to take home, the chance to blend your own stout, food and a live DJ set from locals Cherub. Buy your tickets to the party here.
Beverage events aren't just limited to beer, though! Aug. 28 is National Red Wine Day, and Sixty Vines is celebrating in a big way at their massive downtown facility at Fifth + Broad. They’ll be highlighting reds on their 60-tap wine system and offering off-menu experiences to sample three or four 2.5-ounce pours guided by your server or bartender. Tell them the sorts of wines you like, and they’ll help you build the perfect flight based on your preferences.
Whiskey lovers needn’t feel left out, because chef Matt Bolus is putting together a really special Tennessee Whiskey Dinner at The 404 Kitchen on Thursday, Sept. 9. For $95 you get a plated four-course dinner plus pours of six Tennessee whiskeys and two special cocktails. The featured whiskeys will be Single Barrel Select from Jack Daniel’s, Davidson Reserve Tennessee Sour Mash Whiskey from Pennington Distilling Co., Belle Meade Straight Bourbon Sour Mash Whiskey, Huling Station Straight Bourbon Whiskey from Old Dominick in Memphis, and two ryes from Standard Whiskey Co. and Nashville Barrel Company.
Here’s the menu that chef Bolus has put together to complement the whiskeys:
Passed hors d'oeuvres
- compressed watermelon & tomato
- feta, basil, white balsamic
- pimento crab salad
- sailor crackers
- ham biscuit
- buttermilk biscuit, whiskey jam
Four-course plated
- cornbread panzanella
- shrimp celery almond salad
- yellow tomato, peach & pork bolognese
- Jack Daniel’s & apple sticky sorghum pudding
For tickets to this special whiskey dinner, email events@the404nashville.com.
Finally, there’s some restaurant news as Smokin’ Thighs has recently opened their second location in addition to the original spot at the Fairgrounds. The new spot is at 4400 Charlotte Ave. in a former brake repair shop that has been remodeled into an attractive dining space, complete with a drive-thru in the former repair bay of the service station.
The restaurant features a wall of televisions and an extensive offering of craft beers to accompany their always smoked, never fried chicken dishes. If you get there before I do, let us know what you think on Twitter.