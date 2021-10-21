If you’ve watched any Nashville SC soccer games in person or on television, it’s pretty much a certainty that you’ve seen the team’s most famous fan — a bearded, robed self-acclaimed “reluctant prophet” who goes by the sobriquet of Soccer Moses. The alter ego of musician Stephen Mason, Soccer Moses is such a popular part of the football fun that Scene readers named him Best Religious Leader in this year’s Best of Nashville awards.
Yazoo Brewing Co. is a big fan of both Nashville SC and Soccer Moses, and the brewery has come up with a special beer to honor them both. Named Let My People Gold Lager — after one of Mason’s popular hand-lettered signs he holds up at games — this special edition beer is is a crispy lager that will only be available at Yazoo’s Madison brewery and at selected special events and watch parties.
The first kickoff will be at Yazoo’s taproom today, Oct. 21, starting at 5 p.m., with Smokin’ D’s BBQ and LMPG Lager on tap and in cans. They’ll also be selling limited edition logo posters and soccer jerseys at the event. If you’d like to order a case or some swag, Yazoo has set up a special web page just for this fun new release. I wouldn’t shocked to see Soccer Moses try to part the Cumberland from Yazoo’s outdoor patio perched above the river.
If you prefer to stay closer to town, the first Nashville SC party to feature this new beer will be at 6 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 23, as Soccer Moses joins his followers to sip on some pints and watch your boys in gold attempt to take it to the Philadelphia Union in a crucial road tilt. The party will be at Boombozz Craft Beer & Pizza in East Nashville at 1003 Russell St. Grab your gold kit and join in the fun!