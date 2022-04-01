The Piggly Wiggly grocery store on West End Avenue will close April 20 so that the site eventually can be redeveloped into a mixed-use building.
Nashville-based H.G. Hill Realty Company owns the grocery building and an empty adjacent structure, with the main address of 2900 West End Ave. Included in the real estate holding is a large surface parking lot that runs along 29th Avenue North.
As the Scene sister publication the Nashville Post reported in November, Hill Realty has owned the three-parcel, 1.48-acre site since 1923, according to Metro records. The existing building was constructed in the 1950s. Independent grocery stores have operated in the building since 1970, using brands such as Bi Rite, Apple Market and Piggly Wiggly.
On Friday, Hill Realty issued a statement noting the building has “structural issues that cannot be resolved” and that the company and the tenant agree that stabilizing the building and fencing the perimeter of the property is needed.
“There are no finalized redevelopment plans in place at this time,” the statement notes.
Hill Realty last year filed a water-and-sewer-capacity study with Metro. The document notes 36 studio units, 164 one-bedroom residences, 83 two-bedroom units, 18 three-bedroom residences, a swimming pool and 6,000 square feet of retail space.
Any future building would not rise on the sites of the structures accommodating, among other businesses, Indian restaurant Bombay Palace, fashion retailer UAL and Wilson Bank & Trust, as those are owned by non-Hill Realty entities. To the immediate north of the site sits a Fairfield Inn and Suites Hotel.
In November, H.G. Hill Realty chair and CEO Jimmy Granbery declined to offers specifics for the future project, such as the possible architect, number of floors and start date.
"Our property located on West End is a highly desirable location at the intersection of 29th Avenue North and West End," Granbery told the Post at the time. "Pre-pandemic, we had a hotel deal that obviously did not come to fruition. We are now exploring all options with our development partners and have no signed deal to date. What we do know is that the site will be built on the existing land and to existing zoning with no requested changes or entitlements.”
This story was originally published the Scene's sister publication the Nashville Post.